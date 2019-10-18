Sprouts Farmers Market Opens in Vista

What is Sprouts Farmers Market? Sprouts is a healthy grocery store offering fresh, natural and organic foods at great prices. Based on the belief that healthy food should be affordable, Sprouts’ welcoming environment and knowledgeable team members continue to drive its growth. Our welcoming stores offer a complete shopping experience that includes an array of fresh produce at the heart of the store, the Market Corner Deli with prepared entrees and side dishes, The Butcher Shop, The Fish Market, an expansive Vitamins and Supplements Department, bulk foods and more. Shoppers can also select from thousands of attribute-based items throughout the store, such as organic, gluten-free, vegan and plant-based. Our friendly, knowledgeable and engaging team members are here to help you make healthier choices that are better for you and your budget.

At Sprouts, we have believed being different was a good thing from day one, and we have stayed true to that promise ever since. Sprouts was founded by members of the Boney family, long-time San Diego grocers with a focus on making fresh foods affordable. The company opened its first store in Chandler, Ariz. in 2002 with farm-fresh produce and thousands of natural, organic and great-tasting foods at remarkably low prices.

The Sprouts story continued with a period of rapid growth through acquisitions and new store development. In 2011, Sprouts joined with Henry’s Holdings, which ran 35 Henry’s Farmers Markets stores and eight Sun Harvest Market stores. A year later, the company bought Sunflower Farmers Market, which ran 37 stores. Sprouts became a public company traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market in August 2013.

Each year, Sprouts continues to expand to new markets across the U.S. In 2019, Sprouts will bring healthy living for less to Louisiana, New Jersey and Virginia. Today, Sprouts is one of the fastest growing retailers in the country with more than 30,000 team members and over 300 stores from coast to coast.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held before the doors opened at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16th. The first 200 shoppers received 20% off their initial total purchase and a free reusable shopping bag. The store is located at 1400 E. Vista Way, Vista.

The weekly advertising can be found online. https://www.sprouts.com/weekly-ad/

