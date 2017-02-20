On February 20th 2017, at approximately 1954 hours, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit responded to a Sprinter Train vs. vehicle collision. The collision occurred on the railroad tracks at the intersection of S. Santa Fe Avenue and Woodland Dr. in the city of Vista. A westbound Sprinter Train was traveling approximately 40-45 miles per hour when the train operator observed a vehicle stopped in the westbound left hand turn lane of S. Santa Fe Avenue. The vehicle was stopped beyond the warning crossing arms and partially in the intersection. As the train approached, the vehicle started to turn southbound onto Woodland Dr. away from the tracks. At the last second the vehicle abruptly turned right and into the path of the train. The train went into emergency braking but was unable to stop in time and side swiped the vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident. Anyone with information about this case can call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.