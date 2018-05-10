Loading...
“Spring Ring” Concert

We invite you to enjoy 100+ ringers and a ton of bronze for a “Spring Ring” – a festival concert presented by the Handbell Musicians of America Area 12 – Southern California Region –  Saturday, May 19 at 4:00 p.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church – 1450 South Melrose Drive, Oceanside – 92056.

