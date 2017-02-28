San Diego Center For Children Events

Social Skills Group for Teens with Autism & Similar Conditions

March 16, 2017 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. to April 4 2017;

Providing a safe and supportive environment for teens to expand their social knowledge and abilities! Middle and high school students meet every Thursday to learn a specific social skill through fun activities and interactive discussion. Our upcoming 8-week session focuses on social communication, and is specifically designed for teens with social learning challenges, High-Functioning Autism (HFA) or similar needs. Please contact the Family Wellness Center for more information and to register.

*Total fee of $215 covers the 8-week session. Certain health insurances accepted. Please call for more information.

*Reduced fees and scholarship opportunities may be available! Registration and scholarship request deadline is March 10

Email: beh@behmedia.com – Phone: 8584539600

Spring Break Play Camp for Children with Autism & Similar Conditions

San Diego Center for Children April 10,2017 at 1:00 p.m. to April 21. 2017 3:00 p.m.

We’re offering a 2-week camp for children, ages 4-7, with social learning challenges, Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) or similar needs. Your child will have fun through a play-based social skills group, rooted in Applied Behavior Analysis(ABA) principles. Additionally, your child will learn how to play and enjoy play with their peers, have successful engagement with others, effectively deal with frustrations and challenges, self-regulate and advocate for themselves through social communication.

Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) and caring staff on-site leading activities.

http://www.sdccfamilywellness.org/ Register by March 3, 2017

*One-time enrollment fee of $45 for new participants to determine eligibility. Scholarship opportunities are available and deadline to apply is March 3, 2017.

San Diego Center For Children | 3002 Armstrong St, San Diego, CA | (858) 277-9550