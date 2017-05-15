Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Spring Art Show May 20th & 21st

Spring Art Show May 20th & 21st

By   /  May 15, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

Spring art show we are have on Saturday, May 20th and Sunday  May 21st,  from 10 to 5  pm.  at 1545 Ridgeway Street, Oceanside. Many award winning artists will be there to display art that ranges from ceramics to metal sculptures. Award winning artists Daniel Burt, professor of sculpture at Academy of Art University who’s art is currently  exhibited at Luna Reinne Gallery in San Francisco.  Clyde Wickham, famous for his one – of-a-kind metal sculptures and William Richardson , department head at Fallbrook High School.

 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Sundowner Business Mixer at Charity Wings

Read More →