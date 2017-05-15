Spring Art Show May 20th & 21st

Spring art show we are have on Saturday, May 20th and Sunday May 21st, from 10 to 5 pm. at 1545 Ridgeway Street, Oceanside. Many award winning artists will be there to display art that ranges from ceramics to metal sculptures. Award winning artists Daniel Burt, professor of sculpture at Academy of Art University who’s art is currently exhibited at Luna Reinne Gallery in San Francisco. Clyde Wickham, famous for his one – of-a-kind metal sculptures and William Richardson , department head at Fallbrook High School.