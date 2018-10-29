Spreading a Safe Halloween Party Message Aboard the Sprinter

Public Urged Not to Provide Alcohol to Minors as Halloween Approaches…

On Friday, October 26th 2018, a group of local teens and young adults from Students Unite in Prevention & Policy (SUPP) came together to raise awareness on preventing underage drinking for those hosting Halloween parties this year. SUPP students reached approximately 200 people while riding the Sprinter from Oceanside to San Marcos and passed out informational flyers and a Halloween treat. This year, nearly 50% of 18-24 year olds plan to host or attended a Halloween party, which accounts for 56 million Americans, according to National Retail Federation. Halloween has been associated with binge drinking, particularly for young adults attending Halloween gatherings and parties. This campaign served a friendly reminder for party hosts that providing alcohol to those under 21 is illegal.





Left to right: Gabriel Dorantes, Stephen Weber, Madeleine Galan, Jenny Lopez, Lesly Elias, Lilibeth Leon, Riane Fletcher, Misael Clement, Carmela Munoz, Alma Cuevas, Madison Matella, Melissa Campbell, and Leslie Ramirez