SPOT (Saving Pets One at a Time) Available For A Loving Family! 

Meet Mocha. She is beautiful and the sweetest little Pittie who loves being the center of attention. She is a good medium size of about 40 lbs. She came into the shelter as a stray and very pregnant. She was a young but wonderful momma for all of her 9 nine pups. But now it is time to focus on her!!!! She is young, approx. 1 year old. She is learning her manners and is eager to please. So she just needs an experienced hand to show her what is expected of her. She is very cuddly and enjoys sleeping in the bed right next to you and just being around people whenever she can be. She is working on being crate trained and housebroken and by the time you read this she will most likely be all the way there. She is good with cats and children. She plays well with other dogs and would make a good buddy for a dog. She enjoys pack walks with her foster brothers and sister, rides well in the car and just all around loves being with you! A great dog to take to al fresco anything! Adoption fee: $225. Fee includes her spay, current vaccinations, and microchip. For an adoption application, visithttp://spotsavespets.org/adoption-application-dogs/ or email SPOT at info@spotsavespets.org to meet Mocha!

To follow Mocha on her way to a loving family on SPOT’s Facebook page, visithttps://facebook.com/spotsavespets/

Rescue SPOT (Saving Pets One at a Time)

Contact Info: Rescue SPOT (Saving Pets One at a Time)

Contact Email info@spotsavespets.org

Address: P.O. Box 388, San Luis Rey, CA 92068 (760) 593-7768

Pet ID – 13635639

Website