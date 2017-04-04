Sports News At Palomar College

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer

BASEBALL: Academic All-State Awards

Grant Buck (above, photo by Philip Farry) has received Academic All-State Team recognition by the California Community College Baseball Coaches Association. He’s shown rounding third base on his third-inning home run in last Friday’s victory over Imperial Valley at Palomar College Ballpark. PC teammate Carl Schwettmann (below) joins him on the CCCBCA Academic All-State team.

Buck, Schwettmann make Academic All-State

SACRAMENTO (3-29-2017) — Palomar first baseman Grant Buck and rightfielder Carl Schwettmann have been named to the California Community College Baseball Coaches Association Academic All-State team.

Buck, a sophomore from Carlsbad High School who has signed with NCAA Division I Houston Baptist, carries a 3.93 grade-point average. Buck is a Business major.

Schwettman, a sophomore out of Ramona High School, has a 3.64 grade-point average. Schwettman is a Fire Science Major.

Buck was named CCCBCA Southern California Community College Player of the Week for the week that ended March 19 after going 8-for-12 with a home run, two triples and five singles as the Comets went 3-0.

MEN’S GOLF: PCAC 5-Way Match

Palomar’s Mitch Cannon sinks a short putt on the seventh hole at Twin Oaks GC on Wednesday. Cannon took medalist honors with a 3-under 69 in a five-way Pacific Coast Athletic Conference match. — Photo by Hugh Cox

Comets’ Cannon medals with a 3-under 69

SAN MARCOS (3-29-2017) — Playing on his home course at Twin Oaks Golf Club, Palomar sophomore Mitch Cannon took medalist honors with a 3-under 72 in a 5-way Pacific Coast Athletic Conference match hosted by the Comets on Wednesday.

Cannon edged Matthew Schmidt from College of the Desert, who shot a 70, by one stroke.

The other scorers for Palomar were Tyler Cress with a 74, Jaime Sanz 77, Brad Cain 81, Max Wittmack 81 and Parick Gorman 84.

Mt. San Jacinto’s 369 team score gave the Eagles first place by 13 strokes over Palomar, which was second with a 382 to go 4-1 against its conference opponents on the day. COD (383), El Camino College (387) and Cuyamaca (404) followed in order.

On the season, COD is alone in first place with a 23-5 record, followed by Mt. San Jac (20-8), Palomar in third place (19-9), Cuyamaca (7-21) and El Camino (1-27).