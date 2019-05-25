Sports Highlights MLB & College

Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comets alum Tony Wolters went 1 for 4 with a single and RBI for the Colorado Rockies as they defeated the Baltimore Orioles 8-6.

Former Palomar Comet alum Tyler Saladino went 1 for 4 with a run scored and a single for the San Antonio Missions as they were defeated by the Round Rock Express 4-3.

Former Lacosta Canyon Mavericks alum Mickey Moniak went 1 for 5 with a single for the Reading Fightin Phils as they were defeated by the Harrisburg Senators 11-2.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 0 for 4 for the Iowa Cubs as they fell 6-2 to the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Brandon Sandoval went 0 for 4 for the Mobile Bay Bears as they were defeated by the Biloxi Shuckers 2-0.

2 North County baseball players made headlines on Thursday May 23, 2019 as former Sage Creek alum Sam Wezniak 4 for 6 with 4 singles 2 runs scored with 4 RBI’S nd former Vista Panthers Korey Lee 3 for 6 with a home run 2 singles 3 runs scored 4 RBI’s for Cal as they defeated the Washington Huskies 18-8.

Friday, May 24, 2019 Former Vista Panthers alum Korey Lee went 0 for 2 with 2 runs scored and 2 walks for Cal as in North County teammate Sam Wezniak went 1 for 3 with a double 1 RBI and 1 run scored for the Bears as they defeated the Huskies of Washington 4-3.

Former Carlsbad Lancers alum Connor Lunn started for the USC Trojans as he pitched 6 innings gave up 5 hits 5 runs 5 earned 1 walk and 10 strikeouts as his record is 7-4.