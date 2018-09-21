Sports – Cross Country 

Loading...
Yesterday, our Cross Country  team had the incredible fortune to meet Meb Keflezighi. Not only did he share part of his story, he ran 5 miles with our team.   He gave the kids great advice about goals, nutrition, perservance, and hardwork.  He told them “Running hurts whether you are the first or the last. Can you suffer just a bit more than the others?”  He was so incredibly gracious and humble to donate his time and his advice. It truly was a priceless gift. 

Meb Keflezighi –A WORLD CLASS RUNNER…Christian, Family Man, Author, Speaker, Businessman, Humanitarian, and Mentor. Meb’s journey from humble beginnings in East Africa to his role as a leader in the resurgence has made him a sought after motivational speaker and ambassador for some of the world’s best companies and organizations.

