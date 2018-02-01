Sports Basketball Wrap Up

David A. Willauer-….The Frogs of Guajome Park Academy park at 15-5 beind the 26 point performance by Ty Ballard, 22 by Michael Simmons and 16 by Cristian Garrett defeated the Firebirds of Del Lago Academy from Escondido by a 86-45 score.

Del Lago was led by Wesley Coul with 13 points. Guajome Park will host Rock Academy on Friday, February 9th in a 7:00 pm tipoff

The Torrey’s of LaJolla Country Day School at 16-7 behind Jason Taylor’s 27 point performance, 18 by Ryan Langborg and 14 by Ben Daugherty by a 79-73 win over the Patriots of Orange Glen High School at 15-7. The Patriots were led by Angel Nieves with 18 points, 16 by Damien Miller, 14 by Andres Tovar and 12 by Caden Palmer.

Orange Glen’s next game will be at Francis Parker on Friday, February 2nd. Tipoff is at 7:00 pm