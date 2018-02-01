Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Sports Basketball Wrap Up

Sports Basketball Wrap Up

By   /  February 1, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

David A. Willauer-….The Frogs of Guajome Park Academy park at 15-5 beind the 26 point performance by Ty Ballard, 22 by Michael Simmons and 16 by Cristian Garrett defeated the Firebirds of Del Lago Academy from Escondido by a 86-45 score.

Del Lago was led by Wesley Coul with 13 points.  Guajome Park will host Rock Academy on Friday, February 9th in a 7:00 pm tipoff

The Torrey’s of LaJolla Country Day School at 16-7 behind Jason Taylor’s 27 point performance, 18 by Ryan Langborg and 14 by Ben Daugherty by a 79-73 win over the Patriots of Orange Glen High School at 15-7.  The Patriots were led by Angel Nieves with 18 points, 16 by Damien Miller, 14 by Andres Tovar and 12 by Caden Palmer.
Orange Glen’s next game will be at Francis Parker on Friday, February 2nd. Tipoff is at 7:00 pm
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 9 hours ago on February 1, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: February 1, 2018 @ 1:17 pm
  • Filed Under: Sports

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

North County High School Boys Basketball

Read More →