Sport About Having A Moving Sale

By   /  October 19, 2017  /  No Comments

Sport About  is having a moving sale starting today- everything must go! Sport About  1310 E Vista Way, Vista, CA · (760) 941-8408

  • 50% OFF ALL CLOTHING AND CLEATS (Excludes all New Balance and Letterman jackets)
  • 50% off all batting gloves and batting helmets
  • 50% off inflatables, soccer items and football items
  • 20% off all bat bags and catcher’s gear
  • 20% off all Baseball and Softball gloves

Excludes special orders. ALL SALES ARE FINAL. Please show this email at time of purchase. Some exclusions may apply. Please come on out and take advantage of these great deals!

