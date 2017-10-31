Spooky Happenings at the Vista American Legion/VFW Lodge

Pat Murphy…It was the night before Halloween but there is no hard fast rule as when they might appear. Close to 5 pm the first of these Halloween revelers started to arrive at the American Legion/VFW Lodge. Then as time passed, more and more trickled in. The hoard included 2 Escaped Convicts, An Indian Princess, 2 Cowboys, 2 Witches,2 Pumpkins, 2 Mini Mouses, Batman’s Robin, Batman, a Turkey, a Chicago Bull Rider, a Lady Zombie, A Clown, A Tiger, A Hippy (Flower Child), Harry Potter, A Charger Fan, A Black Widow, Fred Flintstone, Dracula, A Ninja, A Knight of the Round Table, A Scarecrow, A Wolf, A 50’s Pink Girl, A Sailor, One of The Incredibles, and a French Maid.

They were here to party. They were here to eat hotdogs, beans and chips. They were here to dance and listen to the music of Ron Ebel. Ron always donates his time and talent to this special Halloween gathering for special needs members from local Civitan Clubs. He masterfully plays dance music on his saxophone and keyboard. Civitan Clubs “Special Friends”, “Los Amigos”, and “Route 78”, brought their charges to this bash. Co-ordinated by Amy Fogo-Leaf, hosted and supported by American Legion Post 365 and VFW Post 7041, this event was fun for everyone.

The Post members on hand volunteered to judge the costumes, and what costumes they were. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place trophies were presented in three categories. The gal and guy contestants paraded around the lodge four times to a lively beat by Ron Ebel.

It was tough work for the lodge members but finally VFW Post Commander, Bruce Mackamul, took the microphone from Ron to announce the results.

Third Place for the Funniest costume went to the Charger Fan. Second Place went to a plump pumpkin with bright orange hair and First place was the clown with multicolored hair. Results for the Best Original costume may have been also called the most varied category. The Chicago Bull Rider came in 3rd place. The 5ft 3in Turkey garnered 2nd place and the 60’s Hippy captured First place. Naturally the ladies shut out the gents in the Cutest Costume category. The Old sailor sailed away with 3rd place, Tinker Bell handily took 2nd place, and the Mini Mouse with big white hands was judged the Cutest costume.

Ron Ebel made sure that everyone came onto the dance floor. Even my wife and I were out shaking it up for a couple of songs. The hotdogs were surprisingly good and the Lodge members were perfect hosts. Commander Mackamul told the Halloween attendees that the Lodge always enjoys this annual event and always looks forward to hosting it.

Civitan International has always encouraged its clubs to seek out and fulfill needs within their communities. The Clubs in North County are doing just that.

