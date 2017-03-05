Loading...
Speeding Prius Severely Injures Pedestrian in Vista

Speeding Prius Severely Injures Pedestrian in Vista

March 5, 2017

Sheriff's deputies and firefighters treat the injured pedestrian in Vista. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A pedestrian in in his 30s was severely injured when a speeding Prius struck him Saturday evening on Vista Village Drive in Vista.

San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies and Vista Fire Department personnel reported the accident at 6:45 p.m. just west of Camino Corto.

The force of the collision shattered the car’s windshield, but the driver was not hurt.

The injured pedestrian was rushed to a trauma center with life-threatening head injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

