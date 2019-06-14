SPECIAL MEETING – CVBID Grant Awards

SPECIAL MEETING WAS HELD ON
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12, 2019 AT 5: 30pm
INSPIRED IMAGES STUDIOS FILM HUB
170 Eucalyptus Ave, Vista, CA 92084
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- DISCUSSION
a. Introduction to the event by Kevin Ham, City of Vista Economic Development Director
b. Welcome by Lisa Deju, CVBID Chair and owner of Guadalupe Brewery
c. Downtown Vista Updates
i. Construction update by John Conley, City of Vista Community
Development Director
ii. Sidewalk vending ordinance update by Tony Winney, City of Vista
Assistant to the City Manager
d. Announcement of CVBID Grant Award recipients by Ralph Lizarraga, CVBID Vice Chair and Director of Hospitality Operations at Belching Beaver
e. Website launch and digital marketing resources by Jennifer Schoeneck, City of Vista Economic Development Specialist and CVBID Administrator
f. Closing remarks by Kevin Ham, City of Vista Economic Development Director
- ADJOURNMENT
ACTION ITEM
