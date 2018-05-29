Special Meeting – City Marijuana Initiative Discussion

Department: City Attorney Item No: D2

Prepared By: Darold Pieper, City Attorney

Meeting Date: May 29, 2018 – 5:30 PM

Approved By: Patrick Johnson, City Manager

Agenda Location: Discussion

SUBJECT: CITY MARIJUANA INITIATIVE DISCUSSION

RECOMMENDATION: Discuss options for a City Council-initiated cannabis retail initiative and cannabis taxation initiative, and provide direction to staff.

PRIOR ACTION:

– On May 1, 2018, conducted a workshop and directed staff to revise certain elements of the draft taxation and marijuana business ballot measures for consideration (Vote: No Vote).

– On March 20, 2018, conducted a workshop and directed staff to draft an alternative ballot measure for consideration (Vote: No Vote).

– On February 13, 2018, directed staff to maintain the status quo (commercial marijuana uses of all types prohibited (Vote: 5-0); and directed staff to schedule a workshop in the future to delve deeper into the issue (Vote: Consensus).

Please refer to Exhibit 1 for a complete list of prior City Council actions.

DISCUSSION: In response to the City Council’s direction on May 1, 2018, the City Attorney has modified draft initiative ordinances (i) taxing of cannabis, and (ii) authorizing limited commercial medicinal cannabis businesses in the City. Revised draft ordinances have been prepared as a result.

Cannabis Businesses. The draft cannabis business ordinance (Exhibit 2) now reflects the following elements:

Permits only medicinal cannabis

Permits two microbusiness (Type 12) retail storefronts. Microbusinesses must hold at least three of the following licenses:

■ Retail

■ Cultivation

■ Distribution

■ Manufacturing

Permits two delivery-only retail businesses

Permits two indoor cultivators up to 20,000 square feet each

