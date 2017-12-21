Special Committees at Work

Assemblymember Marie Waldron … The Legislature is half-way through its 2017-2018 session. But work has continued since recess began in September.

I am a member of 11 select committees, and most have continued to meet and hold hearings. Important issues that are sometimes put on the back burner during the regular session can be discussed in detail by select committees during recess.

I am Vice Chair of the Assembly Rules Subcommittee on Harassment, Discrimination and Retaliation Prevention & Response, which recently held a lengthy hearing in Sacramento to gather information about current processes and areas needed for improvement to protect victims and hold violators accountable.

A number of my select committee assignments involve California’s health care programs. The Select Committee on Health Care Delivery Systems and Universal Coverage met twice, discussing various coverage models, cost containment of health care programs and how California and U.S. care measure up internationally. Specific topics included Medi-Cal, employer-based coverage, access to care and uninsured rates. The Select Committee on Infectious Disease in High Risk Disadvantaged Communities also met to discuss viral load suppression, medication adherence and goals for HIV/Aids patients in Riverside/San Bernardino.

Select Committees on Regional Transportation Solutions, Waste Reduction and Recycling, and important for our district, the Wine committee, are all working during recess.

My six standing committees, which will resume after we reconvene January 3rd, are Governmental Organization, Health, Rules and Ethics. And I’m Vice Chair of both Local Government, and the Arts, Entertainment, Sports, Tourism & Internet Media Committees.

I’m looking forward to a busy 2018, serving as your representative in Sacramento.

Minority Floor Leader Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Pala, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center and Vista.