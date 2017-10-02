Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >     Special Commentary – “Trash Pollution” by Lianna Solorio

   Special Commentary – “Trash Pollution” by Lianna Solorio

By   /  October 2, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

Trash pollution is bad, and animals need your help. Trash is everywhere  why throw away trash? We should recycle trash and save animals! We want a clean earth not a dirty earth sea turtles think plastic bags are food, and get stuck in them! If someone likes sharks or dolphins or any land or water animal, let them live not die from trash pollution! Everyone wants to see those animal. Like snakes, they get inside a water bottle and can’t get out of the water bottle. So, if you see trash out there don’t be lazy, just pick it up. Maybe you will be the one to help trash pollution go away and save animals. There’s trash everywhere, there’s even a trash island that’s as big as Texas, so let’s try for no more trash pollution! Pick up trash, don’t be lazy!

Editor’s Note….   Lianna is 10, Vista Academy of Visual and Performing Arts, 5th grade.  She wrote this because we were doing a unit on pollution and how humans impact the environment, and how human interactions affect social and emotional development.

 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 1 day ago on October 2, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: October 2, 2017 @ 5:18 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Terrorist Bomb Survivor Speaks at Vista Library

Read More →