   Special Commentary – “Trash Pollution” by Lianna Solorio

Trash pollution is bad, and animals need your help. Trash is everywhere why throw away trash? We should recycle trash and save animals! We want a clean earth not a dirty earth sea turtles think plastic bags are food, and get stuck in them! If someone likes sharks or dolphins or any land or water animal, let them live not die from trash pollution! Everyone wants to see those animal. Like snakes, they get inside a water bottle and can’t get out of the water bottle. So, if you see trash out there don’t be lazy, just pick it up. Maybe you will be the one to help trash pollution go away and save animals. There’s trash everywhere, there’s even a trash island that’s as big as Texas, so let’s try for no more trash pollution! Pick up trash, don’t be lazy!