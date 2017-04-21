Special Commentary – Hero Aaron Miller

I wanted to share the story below about Vista resident Aaron Miller, who is being called a hero by the company for jumping in and selflessly assisting in a life and death situation this week. Please let me know if you’d be interested in learning more and/or speaking with Aaron about this incident.

On Monday, April 17, Aaron Miller, a Vista resident and AT&T technician, was performing routine work on Anza Avenue in Vista, when he noticed a car turning left into a driveway, roughly 500 feet away from him. After hearing a loud collision in the same vicinity, Aaron turned to witness a motorcyclist being thrown over the same car. Instinct and training kicked in. Aaron dialed 911 as he ran towards the scene of the accident. Immediately assessing the motorcyclist, now laying on the ground, Aaron noted a severe leg injury, nearly amputated at the knee.

In addition to calming the injured motorcyclist in a comforting and reassuring voice, Aaron used a belt to make a tourniquet to slow the bleeding from the driver’s severed leg. Aaron stayed on the phone with the 911 dispatcher as he spoke with the injured driver, keeping him calm, talking and awake until first responders arrived. The fire department showed up on scene immediately, with a helicopter flying in to take the injured person to the hospital shortly after.

Aaron put the knowledge of his first aid to practical use in an extremely stressful, urgent and challenging situation. “Aaron showed utmost selflessness, putting himself aside to save another person,” said Joe Carroll, Area Manager, Technical Field Services at AT&T. “Not only did he remain calm under pressure, but he took action and was able to keep the driver awake and responsive, which I believe was essential in this emergency. He is a hero and we look forward to recognizing him for his actions.”