Special Bulletin – ATM/Robbery Suspects

FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION – JOINT BANK ROBBERY TASK FORCE – SPECIAL BULLETIN – WANTED FOR BANK ROBBERY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

These individuals are wanted in connection with two ATM robberies in the San Diego area between 7/04/2017 to 8/13/2017. In all instances the robbers attempted to gain access to an external ATM by the use of an explosive device or explosion.

During the 7/4/17 attempt, a dark colored vehicle arrived at the victim ATM location, S1 exited the vehicle and set a pipe bomb device in an attempt to gain access to the ATM.
The device was detonated, damaging the ATM, and breaking a glass pane on the ATM’s enclosure. No cash was obtained. The vehicle fled southbound on Ruffin Road.

During the 8/13/2017 robbery, S1 drilled a hole into the ATM and filled it with gasoline. S2 then placed a fuse into the ATM and detonated the ATM, allowing the robbers to gain
access to the ATMs cash box. The robbers fled the area eastbound on Miramar Road in a 2000-2006 dark colored Ford Escape with aftermarket wheels, and a tow hitch with ball.
The Escape was cold plated.

S1 is described as a light skinned male, standing approximately 5’10” – 6’00’, with a medium to heavy build. During the 8/13/2017 robbery, he wore a dark beanie style hat
with short brim, leather style jacket, khaki cargo pants, and dark colored “skateboard” style shoes.

S2 is described as a light skinned male, standing approximately 5’10” – 6’00’, with a medium to heavy build. During the 8/13/2017 robbery, he wore a camouflage Gore-tex
style rain jacket with hood, dark jeans, and brown boots.

1. 7/04/17 – Attempt Robbery – Cal Coast Credit Union – 4285 Ruffin Rd., San Diego, CA
2. 8/13/17 – Robbery – ATM Depot at Chevron, 9650 Miramar Road, San Diego, CA

