Spas For A Cause Pink Party

Vista, CA –Watkins Wellness is a local, Vista, CA company making hot tubs and other in-home wellness products. We also believe in the power of warm water to bring people together for comfort and support. That’s why in 2015 Freeflow and Fantasy Spas teamed up with National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) and launched Spas for a Cause™, a campaign designed to help raise awareness and funds to fight breast cancer. Last year, we hosted our 3rdSpas for a Cause Campaign and were able to donate over $28,000 to NBCF which went towards Patient Navigation Services for 237,755 women, and helped to provide screening and diagnostic services for 18,130 women across all 50 states.

WHERE: Booze Brothers Brewery -2545 Progress Street, Vista

WHEN: Wednesday Oct. 10th, 5-8 pm

WHAT: Pink Party Fundraiser

This year, we’re hoping to raise even more money. For every pink spa we sell through 10/31/18, we will donate 3% of the wholesale price to NBCF. We are also hosting a local PINK PARTY and will be giving away a PINK SPA and other prizes.

We are working to help even more women receive the gift of hope through health education, early detection and assistance navigating the complex cancer care system, so we’ve raised our fundraising goal to $30,000.

Take a look at these inspiring stories and see what your contributions have helped us achieve: https://youtu.be/ic02CJoYRu0

Watch a Story from a Survivor: Kathleen Parkes and her journey through the fight against breast cancer.

Join us in #HelpingWomenNow in 2018!