South Vista Communities

Our successful battle to defeat the billboards proposed for Vista will be for naught, if this measure passes. It has already sailed through the State Assembly, supposed to go to the Senate on Aug. 6th.

YOUR ACTION IS URGENTLY NEEDED.

Please click below to take action (notice the beautiful roadway littered with billboards) immediately. Then please email our senator, Pat Bates: https://bates.cssrc.us/

A bill in the California state legislature would open up whole new swaths of the state’s freeways to bright, blinking digital billboards!

Click here to learn more and take action!

AB 3168 would change the protected status of many miles of the state’s freeway system, meaning new billboards could be put up where previously prohibited. The bill also makes it easier for billboard heights to increase and for static signs to be converted to glaring digital billboards that flash new ads at motorists every few seconds. The bill has already sailed through the Assembly and is set to be heard in a Senate committee on August 6, so please take action today!

Take action today to speak up for safer and more scenic freeways in California!