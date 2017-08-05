South Vista Communities — Waterfront Billboard Hearing Postponed

Dear Stephanie,

I wanted to drop you a quick note with some good news: the San Diego Port Board has taken the 8-story elevator tower commercial sign off itsAugust 8 meeting agenda!

Public opposition, including your letter to Port Commissioners, and new scrutiny by other agencies is having a positive impact. We are not sure when or if the Port will consider this specific proposal again, but we are working to learn more and will let you know when there is an opportunity to again voice your desire to protect the character of San Diego and its waterfront from intrusive outdoor advertising.

Thank you again for taking action on this issue!

Mark Falzone

President