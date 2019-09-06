South Vista Communities September Newsletter

BUENA VISTA CLEAN‐UP

Saturday, September 21 ‐ 9 to noon

Burlington parking lot. Get the gloves, sunscreen, and sturdy shoes ready.

It’s the 35th Annual Coastal Cleanup Day, all volunteers welcome.

Registration is open at www.CleanupDay.org!

All available locations will be posted on the website with directions and maps included. More information about our event, like the ILACSD 65th Anniversary Commemorative Patch, Bling Your Bucket contest, Sony Photo Contest, and the event waiver required by all participants (parent/guardian signature mandatory for volunteers under the age of eighteen) will also be available on the website shortly under “Event Info”.

Join us — it’s fun and it keeps our community beautiful!

FOR YOUR CALENDAR

SVC Community Meeting Thursday, October 17— 6:00 p.m. Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Drive, Vista

CITY OF VISTA ASKS: WHAT IS YOUR OPINION?

Input Needed on High Priority Community Needs Over the next 5 years, the City will be investing money from the federal government in infrastructure, homelessness prevention and services, and public facilities and services. By providing feedback via an online survey, your voice will guide that investment and help create a healthy, safe, and thriving community in Vista.

Survey Link:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VistaConPlan

HELP “GREEN” VISTA!

The City of Vista and the Vista Garden Club are collaborating on an exciting program to add to our urban forest. Some 2,500 trees will be planted in cities in our county; each city determines when the trees will be

planted.

In Vista, 300 trees will be planted in

Brengle Terrace Park on Arbor Day, October 19, 9 a.m. – noon.

Registration at 8:30 a.m. by the playground .

Please bring your own shovel gloves, and closed-toe shoes.

A free tree-planting workshop will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 5 p.m. -7:30 p.m. at the Jim Porter Recreation Center in Brengle Terrace Park.

Information : 760-519-8761 or lvlarde@wcainc.com or investfromthegroundup.org/

Palomar Airport Expansion Comparisons

5697 Foot Runway 5701 Foot Runway

Voluntary Flight Path Restricted Flight Path

24/7 Operating Hours Mandatory Quiet Hours:

Voluntary Quiet Hours‐(No Penalties) (11pm‐7am

Typical airplanes that regularly fly out of John Wayne include:

Boeing 737 * Airbus 320 * Boeing 757

An expanded Palomar Airport could support similar commercial airplanes under the approved master plan, slated to serve over 1 million passengers annually in and out of Palomar Airport, plus freight, air taxis, and business/private jets.

County’s Goal is to OFFLOAD San Diego International Airport …

If expanded, Palomar’s runway will be 4 feet shorter than John Wayne Airport! Palomar has VOLUNTARY quiet hours, nothing mandatory, and that will not change. FYI, John Wayne and San Diego have MANDATORY Quiet Hours.

Not only will air traffic increase at Palomar, but significantly LARGER PLANES will land and depart regularly 24/7!

None of this speaks to the ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACTS of Palomar Airport expansion…impacts affecting us, our kids, and our future…air quality, water quality impacted from runoff, traffic.

The new runway would be built over an old, unsealed, leaking landfill which currently burns off methane gas.

This expansion plan is for travel as we know it now. It does not in any way, take into consideration NEW TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION which will impact travel within the near future.

As we are sure you know, there is a large NEGATIVE IMPACT on the PROPERTY VALUE OF HOMES located near loud, busy, polluting airports.

SVC ENDORSES c4fa LEGAL ACTION

South Vista Communities (SVC) opposes the new McClellan- Palomar Airport Master Plan Update and Supports the Citizens for a Friendly Airport’s legal action against this plan.

South Vista Communities supports Citizens for a Friendly Airport and its efforts to ensure that McClellan-Palomar Airport remains a community friendly airport.

[Approved July 11, 2019, SVC board meeting.]

Visit c4fa.org for more information about Citizens for a Friendly Airport, the lawsuits, and to donate.

TOGETHER WE MAKE A DIFFERENCE!

Join us in keeping Vista a special place to live. Visit our website www.southvistacommunities.org to find our membership form or simply to sign up for our email information and updates.