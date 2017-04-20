South Vista Communities – Public Meetings On Elections By District

South Vista Communities … The City of Vista will hold three public meetings next Saturday, April 29, to review and provide input for district boundaries for Council elections.

Public Meeting #1:

Location: Vista Civic Center, Morris B. Vance Community Room, 200 Civic Center Drive

Time: 9 am

Public Meeting #2

Location: Rancho Buena Vista High School, Performing Arts Center, 1601 Longhorn Drive

Time: Noon

Public Meeting #3

Location: Linda Rhodes Center, 600 N. Santa Fe Avenue

(Spanish interpretation will be available at this meeting)

Time: 3 pm

Check this link for more information: http://www.cityofvista.com/Home/Components/News/News/1692/18?backlist=%2f

Public participation kits and draft maps will be available online by April 21.