South Vista Communities – Public Meetings On Elections By District

South Vista Communities   … The City of Vista will hold three public meetings next Saturday, April 29, to review and provide input for district boundaries for Council elections.

Public Meeting #1:
Location: Vista Civic Center, Morris B. Vance Community Room, 200 Civic Center Drive
Time: 9 am

Public Meeting #2
Location: Rancho Buena Vista High School, Performing Arts Center, 1601 Longhorn Drive
Time: Noon

Public Meeting #3
Location: Linda Rhodes Center, 600 N. Santa Fe Avenue
(Spanish interpretation will be available at this meeting)
Time: 3 pm

Check this link for more information:  http://www.cityofvista.com/Home/Components/News/News/1692/18?backlist=%2f

Public participation kits and draft maps will be available online by April 21.

 

