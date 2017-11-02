South Vista Communities November Newsletter

A NEW APPROACH TO AIRPLANE OVERFLIGHTS?

Join us at SVC’s Nov. 8 community meeting

Many South Vista residents have felt bombarded by the increasingly low, loud overflights of airplanes going to and coming from McClellan-Palomar Airport. Attempts to work with the FAA have been fruitless.

A Carlsbad group, CITIZENS FOR A FRIENDLY AIRPORT, has organized around a new approach to this problem, which affects residents in other North County communities, as well. This group will present its approach at South Vista Communities’ community meeting on Wednesday, November 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Drive, Vista.

Hope Nelson will present her group’s goals, activities, and legal framework, as well as ways in which residents of other communities can become involved.

Members of the public are invited, and refreshments will be served.

“DUCK POND” PARK TO GO BACK TO ON-LEASH

At its meeting on October 24, the Vista City Council reversed its earlier vote and agreed to change the ordinance to restore Buena Vista Park (the Duck Pond Park) to an on-leash park. This change will become effective on November 24.

In addition, Therron Dieckmann, head of Parks & Recreation Commission was directed to take the whole issue back to the P&R Commission for review and consideration.

SVC has submitted a letter asking that staff and P&R Commission members carefully consider the following points in their deliberations:

* What is the current daily use of Buena Vista Park? Who is using it, during what times of day?

* Are these uses compatible with off-leash dogs?

* Is there truly a need for more off-leash space in addition to that at South Buena Vista Park? Why?

* Could South Buena Vista Park be improved, instead, so the additional space would not be needed?

* Are there areas in other city parks where off-leash space could be designated, rather than at the Duck Pond park? Brengle Terrace Park has been mentioned by a number of residents.

* Is the city prepared to monitor and enforce its regulations, whatever they are? From comments at recent meetings and on Nextdoor, it appears there is no enforcement at the park, at present.

Wildfires burning in Northern California are a reminder that a wildfire could flare up any moment, and as people watch the devastation of communities in northern California and the tragic loss of civilian lives, many have asked, “How would I get notified if a fire like this happened here?”

Vista residents are encouraged to register for San Diego County’s free notification system (Alert San Diego) which will be used to notify those impacted by, or in danger of being impacted by, an emergency or disaster. AlertSanDiego is for registering your cell phone number, VoIP phone number, and e-mail address only. Listed and unlisted landline phone numbers are already included in the database and do not need to be registered. Sign up @ ReadySanDiego.org/AlertSanDiego.

CRIME PREVENTION TIPS FROM THE SHERIFF

These next couple months are a busy time of year for burglars. Please review these safety tips:

1) Lighting– Put your interior lights on a timer if you are planning to be gone for the night. Outside your home, install motion-activated sensor lighting that will activate when someone comes on your property.

2) Use security cameras– There are many great surveillance products on the market that link with your cell phone (RING, VIVANT, NEST). If someone comes onto your property, you will get a notification and be able to see what’s going on.

3) Ask a trusted neighbor– If you’re planning a trip, ask your neighbors to collect your mail, take out the trash and keep an eye on your house.

4) Post signs– Use signage warning about alarms, dogs, or surveillance cameras as a tool to keep burglars away. Perception will cause them to fear coming on to your property and risk getting caught.

The Sheriff’s Department will conduct vacation checks free of charge on your residence Monday through Friday when requested. Visit the Sheriff’s Department’s website at www.sdsheriff.net to download a flyer or visit any Sheriff’s Department station.

Jason Omundson- Crime Prevention Specialist