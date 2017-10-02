South Vista Communities Newsletter

A SECOND OFF-LEASH DOG PARK? .. There are two parks in South Vista on Melrose, south of Shadowridge Drive — Buena Vista Park (otherwise known as the Duck Pond park) and South Buena Vista Park (also known as the Dog Park). BVP has long been an on-leash park for dogs; SBVP has been an off-leash park.

On August 22, Vista’s City Council considered a proposal to make BVP off-leash for the same hours as SBVP: 7-10 a.m. and 3 p.m.—dusk. The proposal was approved 4-1, Council member Amanda Rigby voting nay.

Many South Vista residents feel the proposal was approved without sufficient public notice and discussion, and Garry Garretson contacted Deputy Mayor John Franklin and Council member Joe Green, who both requested a reconsideration. This has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 10, 5:30 p.m., City Council chambers.

South Vista Communities’ Board of Directors sent a letter to the City Council, including the following points:

• Why was it felt necessary to create additional off-leash space?

• What about those who regularly use BVP now and prefer not to encounter dogs running and jump-ing off-leash mothers with toddlers, families with children, elderly or disabled residents, or those who may be allergic to dogs?

• What will happen to the ducks in the duck pond with dogs running loose and chasing them? A 9/28/17 email from Deputy Mayor Franklin states, “I have been contacted by a large number of citizens unhappy with the initial decision and it was for that reason that I asked the council to reconsider. After hearing from now hundreds of residents I share the perspective that we should maintain off leash at South Buena Vista Park but we should preserve the leash requirements at the larger Buena Vista Park.”

Come to the October 10 Council meeting let’s preserve the Duck Pond park as an on-leash park.

NOTE: Deputy Mayor John Franklin will hold a meeting to discuss this issue on Sunday, Oct.8, at 3 p.m. at the Duck Pond park – you are invited.

Success: BUENA CREEK CLEAN-UP

Volunteers of all ages gathered on Saturday, September 16, in the Burlington Coat Factory parking lot to clean up debris in and around Buena Creek. The clean-up was sponsored by I Love a Clean San Diego, organized by City of Vista Engineering/Stormwater staff Brian Nemerow and Johnathan Nottage.

We had a total of 56 volunteers who helped us remove 365 pounds of trash and 20 pounds of recycling from the creek.

A boy and his mom with a big discarded umbrella Unfortunately, the castor beans have grown up immensely since last year’s vegetation removal. Ac-cording to Brian Nemerow, property owners will be removing this new growth.

VISTA DOG LOVERS CREATE – RAINBOW BRIDGE

Dog lovers have Shadowridge resident Brian Cyr and Boy Scout Brady Creasy to thank for building the first Rainbow Bridge, in South Buena Vista Park, in the nation. Creasy came up with the plan to remodel the bridge as his Eagle Scout project.

The entire project was conceived, approved, funded, built, and will be maintained by Vistans. Rainbow Bridge is the story of where dogs go when they die. At the bridge, they receive new perfect bodies and playfully pass their days with each other waiting for their earthly owners to reunite with them as both then pass into heaven for eternity. Cyr thought of the bridge after the 2016 passing of his beloved dog, ‘Cowboy’.

He took the idea to Vista City Councilwoman Amanda Rigby looking for support. Little did he know Rigby is also a dog lover and her pup ‘Angie’ had recently passed as well. In short order, Cyr was able to enlist the support of Melrose Veterinary Hospital to maintain the bridge and Eagle Scout candidate Brian Creasy to take on the bridge remodel with many Vistans donating the $2,200 required for the project. Rigby managed the effort at the Vista City Council which uanimously Eagle Scout Brian Creasy and Brian Cyr approved the project. By August 19th two weekends of Boy Scout labor had created the first Rainbow Bridge Memorial in the nation at South Buena Vista Park. More than a dozen plaques

are already affixed to Rainbow Bridge to date. The bridge has room for hundreds of memorials.

Plaques are available from Melrose Veterinary Hospital for $55 at http://www.melrosevethospital.com/resources/rainbow-bridge/ …. Karl Higgins