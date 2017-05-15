South Vista Communities News & Updates

11th Annual Meeting

You are cordially invited to attend South Vista Communities’

11th Annual Meeting on Thursday, June 22 nd – 7:00 p.m.

Shadowridge Golf Club 1980 Gateway Drive, Vista

Election of officers, board members-at-large This year’s Above and Beyond award Speaker: TBA – Refreshments will be served.

BOARD MEMBER NOMINEES

The following members are presented for election to the Souith Vista Communities’ Board of Directors:

* President, Stephanie Jackel (Creekside)

* Vice President, Kathy Bagwell (Shadowridge)

* Secretary, Nicki Hobson (Montaire/Casielos)

* Treasurer, Leonard Finkel (Stratford Place)

* At-large: Val Brown (Breeze Hill)

According to SVC’s by-laws, nominations may be received from the floor, provided the nominee agrees to serve if elected.

VISTA ELECTIONS BY DISTRICT: BE A PART OF VISTA’S FUTURE

The City Council is asking for your help planning our City’s change to by-district Council elections. Vista, like a number of cities, school districts and other local elected bodies in the region and across the state, is making a change. Beginning in 2018, City Council members will be elected by voting districts, instead of “at-large” citywide elections. This change will bring an increased neighborhood focus to the Council and will make it easier for potential candidates to run for office, in addition to protecting the City from potential California Voting Rights Act litigation costs that could easily run into millions of dollars.

But the City needs your help to make this change!

The primary goal when drawing Council election districts is to draw lines that keep neighborhoods together. So the Council wants to know: what do you consider the boundaries of your neighborhood?

Please go to drawvista.org for a wealth of information including maps which have already been submitted and blank maps so you can draw your own district suggestions.

Your draft maps for the May 30 meeting must be submitted by May 22nd.

NOTE: Special hearings of the City Council have been scheduled for May 18 and May 30, at which Dr. Justin Levitt, National Demographics Corp., will dis-cuss the draft maps that have been submitted and approved by NDC. The meetings will be held at City Council chambers at 7 p.m.

On June 13 a City Council public hearing will be held to review maps and to select one, and propose election sequencing; on June 26 there will be a second reading of the map and proposal, and a final vote.

MORE LANDSCAPING IMPROVEMENTS FOR VISTA

The landscaped median along Sycamore, between Business Park Drive and La Mirada, has a whole new — beautiful — look.

Once the median was cleared of everything but the older olive trees, the new multitrunked European Olive trees were planted (look like bushes in this photo) between the older trees, with nadal Plum and purple lantana spaced between them.

Many thanks to Vista’s Public Works Dept. for its continuing efforts to beautify our community and enhance our visual quality of life!

TOGETHER WE MAKE A DIFFERENCE!

Join us in keeping Vista a special place to live. Visit our website www.southvistacommunities.org to find our membership form or simply to sign up for our email information and updates.

