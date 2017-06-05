South Vista Communities June Newsletter

You are cordially invited to attend South Vista Communities’ 11th Annual Meeting

Thursday, June 22 – 7:00 p.m. Shadowridge Golf Club

Speaker: Denise Vedder, Public Affairs Mgr, San Diego Co. Water Authority

Election of officers, board members-at-large & This year’s Above and Beyond award. Refreshments will be served.

BOARD MEMBER NOMINEES

The following members are presented for election to the South Vista Communities’ Board of Directors:

* President, Stephanie Jackel (Creekside)

* Vice President, Kathy Bagwell (Shadowridge)

* Secretary, Nicki Hobson (Montaire/Casielos)

* Treasurer, Leonard Finkel (Stratford Place)

* At-large: Val Brown (Breeze Hill)

Gary Conrad (Portico) Sonia Conrad (Portico)

According to SVC’s by-laws, nominations may be received from the floor, provided the nominee agrees to serve if elected.

SVC ANNUAL MEETING: What’s at stake for SD County water users?

Denise Vedder, Public Affairs Manager for the San Diego County Water Authority, will be the featured speaker at South Vista Communities’ June 22nd Annual Meeting.

She will tell us where we stand regarding the drought and water restrictions after this recent very wet winter.

Ms. Vedder will also present latest information on SDCWA’s lawsuit against the Metropolitan Water Authority to recoup illegal fees over a number of years. On November 11, 2015, San Francisco Superior Court judge Curtis E. A. Karnow ruled MWD’s 2011-2015 water rates violated several state laws.

The Vista Irrigation District could possibly recoup nearly 3 million dollars.

Join us for the Annual Meeting and Ms. Vedder’s presentation.

VISTA ELECTION DISTRICTS: FINAL DECISION NEXT WEEK— June 13

Beginning in 2018, Vista’s City Council members will be elected by voting districts, instead of “at-large” citywide elections.

This change will bring an increased neighborhood focus to the Council and will make it easier for potential candidates to run for office, in addition to protecting the City from potential California Voting Rights Act litigation costs that could easily run into the millions of dollars.

Vista will have its mayor elected at large and four districts will be created to elect our four Council members. Vista’s City Council has held seven public hearings to dis-cuss the demographics of forming districts and to review maps submitted by residents.

Visit drawvista.org to get further information about this process and to view the draft maps.

Five Focus Maps were selected at the Council meeting on May 30:

Focus Maps selected at the 5-30 Hearing

​“Green” Draft Map: PDF Map | Demographic details

“Purple” Draft Map: PDF Map | Demographic details

ADirdo1 ​Draft Map: Original Submission | Correspondence | PDF Map | Demographic details

​CVargas1 ​Draft Map: Original Submission ( pt 2 ) | Correspondence | PDF Map | Demographic details

UPStudents1 ​Draft Map: Original Submission ( pt 2 ) | Correspondence | PDF Map | Demographic details

The City Council will select the final map at its public hearing next Tuesday, June 13, 5:30 p.m., Council chambers.

Which map best represents the interests of South Vista residents?

Which map best represents the interests of residents of the neighborhoods within South Vista?Come to the June 13 Council hearing and speak for the future of our community.

MORE VISTA CITY INFORMATION EASILY AVAILABLE

The City of Vista’s website makes it easy for you to stay informed about upcoming meetings, public notices, and events. Sign up for the City’s email notifications at https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001QKuSz0c7kgbDHJUWbxLLMUhkeFSXPDqc40YyZHe tsRoO_p8E9xRwGuN-plTvch6dcoL3bomd0H7_DZV-nAc6iw%3D%3D

To learn about or keep abreast of current planning / construction projects and engineering / infrastructure projects, go to http://www.cityofvista.com/services/city -departments/engineering/construction-projects

Sheriff’s Senior Volunteer Patrol Services Available

The Vista Senior Volunteer Patrol has a YANA (You Are Not Alone) program whereby we phone seniors who live alone, every day from Monday through Friday, to check on their condition.

If there is no answer, we personally visit their home. Several of our members also visit them regularly to get to know the YANA’s particular needs and requirements.

We also offer vacation checks of the homes of Vista residents, while they are on vacation or away for other reasons. We walk the perimeter of the house, check doors and windows, and generally check the property while they are away.

Both of these programs are at no charge to Vista residents. Both programs have requirements, but citizens have found them very helpful over the years.

— Rodger Rusch, SVP

