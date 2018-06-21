South Vista Communities – NEW UPDATES

You are cordially invited to attend South Vista Communities’ 12th Annual Meeting

Thursday, June 28 — 6:00 p.m. — Shadowridge Golf Club

Election of officers, board members-at-large — Presentation of this year’s Above and Beyond awards

Speaker: Kevin Ham, City of Vista Economic Development Director

What's the buzz in Vista? Do you know what new businesses are in our city, what's in the future?

Environmental Impact Report (PEIR) Public Review —

On January 18, 2018, the McClellan-Palomar Airport Master Plan Update and Draft Program Environmental Impact Report (PEIR) were circulated for public review for 61 days concluding on March 19, 2018. After reviewing public comments received during the public review period, staff determined it was necessary to recirculate portions of the Draft PEIR, including Biology, Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Energy, and several exhibits.

The recirculated portions of the Revised Draft PEIR will be available for a 46-day public review period from June 21 – August 6, 2018. In accordance with CEQA Guidelines Section 15088.5(f)(2), reviewers should limit the scope of their comments to only the portions of the Draft PEIR that have changed and are included in the recirculation of the Revised Draft PEIR. Previous comments on the Draft PEIR do not need to be resubmitted and will be responded to in the Final PEIR.

The documents are accessible at: www.PalomarAirportMP.com, and comments can be submitted to PalomarMP@sdcounty.ca.gov. Pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15087, responsible and trustee agencies and other interested parties, including members of the public, must submit written comments in response to this notice no later than August 6, 2018.

An update to Vista’s Climate Action Place has begun and we want to hear from you. All meetings will begin at 6 p.m. Join us on one of the following dates:

6/27—Townsite Community Meeting at Vista Academy of Performing Arts, 600 N. Santa Fe Ave., Vista

6/28 — Vista Chamber of Commerce, SDG&E, Business‐Focused Groups Meeting at Prohibtion Brewery, 2004 E. Vista Way, Vista

7/17 — Planning Commission Meeting at Vista Civic Center

7/19 — General Public Meeting at Morris Vance Community Room, Vista Civic Center

NOTE: If you are unable to aend any of the CAP meetings, you can vote on the proposed measures at

www.cityofvista.com/climateactionplan