South Vista Communities May Newsletter

COMMUNITY MEETING ‐ Thursday, May 10 ‐ Traﬃc and Public Safety

Scenes like this have become regrettably com- monplace along South Melrose and Shadowridge Drive, as speeding appears to be on the rise. South Vistans are concerned about public safety, as deaths and injuries have resulted from some of these crashes.

Join us on Thursday, May 10, at 6 p.m. at the Shadowridge Golf Club to learn what the City has found out from increased deputy patrols in the last weeks.

City Manager Patrick Johnson will present the City’s overview of the issue; Traffic Engineer Sam Hasenin will explain safety measures his department has instituted in recent weeks; and Sheriff’s Deputy Hernan Gonzalez will describe what deputies have learned about the traffic streaming through Vista.

The monument sign on South Melrose just south of Cannon was smashed during a speeding accident.

A TON OF TRASH! On Saturday, April 21, a total of 42 volunteers gathered at the Burlington parking lot on Shad-owridge to pick up trash and debris along Buena Creek.

According to Brian Nemerow, Vista Environmental Specialist, the Creek to Bay event was a huge success! In addition to food waste packaging and other more typical trashites, seven shopping carts, waste from an entire flooring replacement, and multiple tires were hauled out of the creek. Stalwart volunteers helped remove 2,067 lbs. of trash and 17 lbs. of re-cycling from Buena Creek.

I Love A Clean San Diego also reported the following: “We are happy to report we had approximately 6,000 volunteers cleaning up over 113 locations! Totals from our dumpsters are still coming, but we have estimated over 175,000 lbs. of debris collected.

“Some of the weirdest items found: decoy duck, bike completely buried in the sand, parolee’s ankle bracelet, a giant teddy bear, and more.”

South Vista Communities and the City of Vista thank our volunteers for helping to keep Vista a beautiful city. The next Buena Creek clean-up date is Saturday, September 15. See you there!

Trash collected by volunteers piled up

AIRPORT ITEMS

Scott Peters (D-CA) Recently helped pass the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018, which includes measures to address Airplane noise.http://www.4-traders.com/NEXTGEN- INC-11551399/news/Nextgen-Rep-Peters-Helps- Pass-FAA-Reauthorization-With-Noise-Mitigation- Requirements-for-Increas-26451824/

This has been a long-term problem for Vista residents and we were never able to engage Rep. Issa for help. We’re glad Rep. Peters joined the Quiet Skies Caucus.

TO REPORT AIRPLANE OVERFLIGHTS: – by phone call (760) 431-4646 or – via the web, full instructions can be found by clicking on the following link: http:// www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/dam/sdc/dpw/ AIRPORTS/palomar/ d ocuments/Part150/ FilingNoiseComplaints_10_2016.pdf

CAR WASH ON MELROSE TO BE APPEALED TO CITY COUNCIL

P17-0203 – Appeal of Quick and Clean Car Wash – Upper Images Services, LLC An appeal of a Special Use Permit, inclusive of a Site Development Plan, and Comprehensive Sign Program to construct and oper- ate a drive-through car wash on approximately 3.5 acres of vacant land located at 1350 S. Melrose Drive (APN 169-18027-00), which was approved by the Planning Commission on April 3, 2018. The Vista City Council will meet on Tuesday, May 8, at 5:30 p.m.

IT’S STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL TIME AGAIN!

The 2018 Vista Strawberry Festival, presented by Tri-City Medical Center will be taking place in downtown Vista on Sunday, May 27, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. The morning starts with a 10k, 5k and Kids’ Races. After that, enjoy 450 street fair vendors, a food court, beer garden, kids’ zones, live entertainment, fun contests and more. To get full details, visit vistastrawberryfest.com . To help with parking issues, the Chamber offers a FREE shuttle to all attendees. To ride the Shuttle, please park at the Vista Courthouse Parking Lot located at 325 S. Melrose Drive in Vista. Shuttles will run every 15 minutes from that lot to the Strawberry Festival (and back) from 8:30 am to 6:00 pm.

FOR YOUR CALENDAR – South Vista Communities Annual Meeting — Thursday, June 21, 6 m.