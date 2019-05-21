South Vista Communities May-June Newsletter

Vista, CA –You are cordially invited to attend South Vista Communities’ 13th Annual Meeting on Thursday, June 20th 6:00 p.m. at Shadowridge Golf Club.

Election of officers, board members-at-large

Presentation of this year’s Above and Beyond awards

Progress report from Citizens for a Friendly Airport -Palomar Airport expansion

Speaker: Mayor Judy Ritter

What’s happening in Vista – new projects and plans, homeless

master plan, status of cannabis implementation – your questions

BOARD MEMBER NOMINATIONS

The following members are presented for election to South Vista Communities’ Board of Directors

President, Stephanie Jackel (Creekside)

Vice President, Kathy Bagwell (Shadowridge)

Secretary, Lynell Ciranna (Stratford Place)

At-large: Val Brown (Breeze Hill)

Tazheen Nizam (Shadowridge)

Pia Romano (Shadowridge)

According to SVC’s by-laws, nominations may be received from the floor, provided the nominee agrees to serve if elected.

ANNUAL MEETING OPPORTUNITY

Join South Vista Communities at our Annual Meeting, Thursday, June 20 at 6 p.m. at Shadowridge Golf Club, for a new opportunity for those attending.

In addition to a stimulating program featuring Vista Mayor Judy Ritter, all attendees will receive entries to our opportunity drawings for gift cards from local merchants including Frazier Farms, Leucadia Pizza, Starbucks and more. We thank them for supporting SVC!

Be there. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity!

BUENA CREEK CLEAN‐UP

It was a cloudy grey day for the Buena Creek clean-up, but 33 volunteers showed up to pick up 1,248 lbs. of trash, 22 lbs. of recycling, one gallon of oil, and two enormous truck tires.

There was a bumper crop of shopping carts this year.

This was the 13th year that SVC joined the City of Vista in the clean-up effort. Mark your calendar now for the fall clean-up event: Saturday, September 21.

Showcase “Your” South Vista And Win A Gift Card

When you think of South Vista, what images or places come to mind?

Each of SVC’s board members has favorite images that connote what living in South Vista means to us. We’d like to know what it means to you.

We are inviting you to send us photographs of the South Vista places or events that are special to you, which will be featured on SVC’s website, Face-book page, or in our newsletter. [Due to security concerns, however, please do not include photos of young children.]

EXTRA ADDED BONUS:

If your photo is selected to be used, you will win a gift card from one of South Vista’s most popular and, in many cases, delicious businesses. There will be multiple winners throughout the year, as images can be changed and updated regularly. We encourage you to send us your favorite South Vista image… and send it in NOW!

Please email your photos as jpegs to south-vistacommunities@cox.net. If you are sending photos from your cell phone, please send them at Actual Size

CARLSBAD COUNCIL DECISION

Many thanks to those Vista residents who attended the May 7 meeting of the Carlsbad City Council to hear the discussion about settlement of the city’s lawsuit against San Diego County regarding the expansion of Palomar Airport.

In the end, the Council voted (4-1) to approve the settlement, a decision that does not bode well for residents of Carlsbad or the nearby communities.

Click on https://www.savecarlsbad.com/ to access Save Carlsbad’s website and comments about the meeting.

Meanwhile, Citizens for a Friendly Airport is continuing its lawsuit against the county. c4fa.org

KEEP TRACK OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS IN VISTA

The City of Vista Planning Department is tasked with ensuring land uses in Vista comply with city codes, the General Plan, City Council and Planning Commission policies, and state law requirements. Development projects are posted to provide the public with information on project plans and status.

GIS is a location based information and map-ping system that integrates with several City business processes and is accessible to the public through easy to use maps, applications, and data downloads.

The Information Technology Department’s Geographic Information System (GIS) Division seeks to promote the use of GIS technology at the City of Vista, and to facilitate public access to the City’s spatial data.

https://gis.cityofvista.com/planningprojects/

[Thanks to City of Vista and The Vista Press.com]

ARE YOU A MEMBER OF SOUTH VISTA COMMUNITIES?

Want to preserve the quality of life in South Vista? Want to help make a difference?

SVC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit grassroots organization which initiates actions to improve our community and responds to proposals from others that will impact our quality of life. We partner with the City of Vista whenever possible to achieve mutual goals.

We operate with a very modest budget, thanks to our volunteers. Membership is $25 per year (though more is always welcome). You can mail a check to SVC at 770 Sycamore Avenue, Suite 122, #208, Vista 92083 or make your donation through PayPal at

https://southvistacommunities.org/ .

Join us in making a difference!

