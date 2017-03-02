South Vista Communities March Newsletter

Do You Have Questions For Our New Council Members?

March 16 community meeting – Thursday, March 16 6-8 p.m. Shadowridge Golf Club 1980 Shadowridge Drive

Jointly sponsored by South Vista Communities and Vistans for a Livable Community, our special guests are Vista’s newly-elected City Council members, Amanda Young Rigby and Joe Green.

This “Meet and Greet” event will be an opportunity for South Vista residents to visit with our Council members and to bring your questions about your interests and concerns.

We also hope to learn about Ms. Rigby’s and Mr. Green’s key initiatives or pet projects as Council members. See you there!

Vista CERT Community Response Team

The Vista CERT pro-gram is offering a training program beginning April 11th and meeting on Tuesday nights from 6:30 pm for 8 weeks, with a final disaster simulation on Saturday June 3rd. The class will meet at the Public Safety Training Center at 184 Santar Place, San Marcos. Enrollment and materials are free of charge and open to individuals 18 years of age or old-er, or those 16 and 17 years old with a signed per-mission slip and waiver from their parents.

Upon completion of the course, participants will be invited to join the Vista CERT team, although doing so is not a requirement. To register please contact Sandy Hopkins at sandah@cox.net, or visit the Vista CERT website at www.vistacert.org to sign up or email Ned Vander Pol at nvanderpol@cityofvista.com.

Additional information can be found at www.vistacert.org and www.fema.gov/community-emergency-response-teams.

The CERT program educates people about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations. Using the training learned in the classroom and during exercises, CERT members can assist others in their neighbor-hood or workplace following an event when professional responders are not immediately available to help. CERT members also are encouraged to support emergency response agencies by taking a more active role in emergency preparedness projects in their community.

Vista City Commissions Have Openings – WHY NOT APPLY?

The City of Vista is encouraging residents to get involved in their community by applying to fill one of the 2017 scheduled board, commission, and committee vacancies.

Applications are being sought to fill seats with terms ending June 30, 2017, on the following: Central Vista Business Improvement District Advisory Board, Community Safety Commission, Investment Advisory Committee, Parks & Recreation Commission, Public Arts Commission, Senior Citizens Affairs Commission.

Information on the various Boards, Commissions and Committees, as well as the application form, are available on the City of Vista’s webpage (www.cityofvista.com) or by contacting City Clerk Kathy Valdez at 760-643-5320 or kvaldez@cityofvista.com. Applications are due March 23, 2017.

Go By Bike • Inland Rail Trail: Construction Update

Work on the first phase of the San Marcos to Vista segment of the Inland Rail Trail is wrapping up, and expected to be open to the public this month. This phase is approximately one

mile long, connecting the intersection of West Mission Road and North Pacific Street to Cherimoya Drive at the County of San Diego and City of San Marcos boundary. When this phase is complete, the Inland Rail Trail will be complete in the City of San Marcos.

Phase 2, which runs through an unincorporated part of the County of San Diego, began construction in late 2016 and will be completed in early 2018. The entire San Marcos to Vista segment consists of four phases, and is anticipated to be complete and open to the public in 2019.

