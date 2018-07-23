South Vista Communities July – August Newsletter

2017‐2018 SVC ANNUAL MEETING

The following members were elected to the Souith Vista Communities’ Board of Directors:

* President, Stephanie Jackel (Creekside)

* Vice President, Kathy Bagwell (Shadowridge)

* Secretary, Lynell Ciranna (Stratford Place)

* Treasurer, Leonard Finkel (Stratford Place)

* At-large: Val Brown (Breeze Hill)

Pia Romano (Shadowridge)

Awards Presented – SVC’s Above and Beyond Awards for service to our community were presented with pleasure to:

MEET YOUR CANDIDATES – Vista City Council and Mayor

Candidate forums for 2018 elections will be hosted by South Vista Communities and Shadowridge Owners’ Association —Thursday, August 30: District elections Candidates for Vista City Council Districts 1 and 4 Tuesday, September 18: Mayoral election (city-wide)

Candidates for Mayor, City of Vista Both forums begin at 7 p.m. at Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Drive.

Jon Nottage, Storm Water Program Manager; Brian Nemerow, City of Vista Environmental Specialist; and the Public Works crew for their years of organizing the biannual Buena Creek cleanup.

• Vista Parks & Recreation Commissioner – Norm Halus, for finding the logical solution to long debate about on and off-leash hours for dogs

at Buena Vista Park and South Buena Vista Park.

What’s the Buzz in Vista? Kevin Ham, Vista’s Economic Development Director, brought us up to date on all the new things happening

in Vista.

–Strawberry Festival – – 110,000 people attended

— Phase I development – of Paseo Santa Fe including the Flying Pig is completed, and now Phase II from Flying Pig to Civic Center Drive is beginning.

— Vista received a $2.5 million grant from SANDAG to help improve streets and sidewalks. New development in Vista in process currently:

— Norm Reeves Honda – building underway. To open in 2019 on West Vista Way. This negotiation took 9 years to finally happen.

— Mesa/Vista remodel – East Vista Way across from the Albertson’s – Improving the existing building and Sprouts is coming into that area where there is currently a vacant “pad” on the premises.

— 100 Main Street between So. Santa Fe/Indiana Ave. 126 apts, 15,000 sq. ft. of commercial. Due to be completed by 3/2020.

–Vista/Palomar, on San Marcos Drive, mixed use with Ayers Hotel and homes. Transient Occupancy Tax, which brings a lot of tax dollars into the city and also supports the business park. with Ayers Hotel and homes. Transient Occupancy Tax, which brings a lot of tax dollars into the city and also supports the business park.

–Car wash – by Food 4 Less on Hacienda, where vacant lot used by the circus is currently.

— BREWERIES – Vista Breweries Guild created. Manufacturing business and tasting rooms. Had a great impact on Vista for a number of reasons: Business park – added something special for the employees in the business park to frequent and enjoy.

Created tourist industry for beer tasting and eating. Added foot traffic to downtown Vista. With Mother Earth and Belching Beaver, they tried to create a “triangle” route so people could walk to breweries and create foot traffic to other local businesses.

— Vista has 18 breweries now and three more are in the works: White Fence, Guadalupe, Full Body. We also have two distilleries, two wineries, and one meadery. NEW RESTAURANTS – Leucadia Pizza; Mother’s Provisions, attached to Mother Earth; 508 Tavern, Wild Wood Grill, Poke Poke; Raising Canes; Dog Haus on Broad-way, and Swami’s opening by the Wave Park. Mr. Ham has been trying to get the former owner of the Armenian Café in Carlsbad to open a restaurant where the Village Café is currently.

–In three or four weeks, launching new “I Love Vista” campaign. They have stickers, bags, back-packs, a new ad campaign to promote Vista.

— 20,000 people employed in Vista Business Park.

— He is trying to change the site of the Burlington Coat Factory. It is old and worn looking, and he would like something that looked inviting to go into that space, especially since it is so close to the 78 freeway and people driving through may see that as their first impression. They have some ideas and are working on it.

To check new projects: City of Vista/Planning Map https://gis.cityofvista.com/planningprojects/

The CERT program educates people about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations.

Using the training learned in the classroom and during exercises, CERT members can assist others in their neighborhood or workplace following an event when professional responders are not immediately available to help. CERT members also are encouraged to support emergency response agencies by taking a more active role in emergency preparedness projects in their community.

The Vista CERT program is offering a free non-credit training program through Palomar College be-ginning August 14th, meeting on Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m. for 8 weeks with a final disaster simulation on Saturday October 6th; at 8:00 a.m. The class will meet at the Public Safety Training Center at 184 Santar Place, in San Marcos. Enrollment and materials are free of charge and open to individuals 18 years of age or older.

Upon completion of the course, participants will be invited to join the Vista CERT team, although doing so is not a requirement. To register please contact Sandy Hopkins at sandah@cox.net, or e-mail Ned Vander Pol at nvanderpol@cityofvista.com.

Class Schedule:

August 14 -Disaster Preparedness

August 21 – Fire safety

August 28 – Organization

September 4 -Medical #1

September 11 -Medical #2

September 18 -Psychology

September 25 -Search & Rescue

October 2 -Terrorism

October 6 -Disaster SimulaMartion Drill

Mark Your Calendar

The next clean-up for Buena Vista Creek is scheduled for Saturday, September 15th.

VOTE: VISTA’S CLIMATE ACTION PLAN

As part of the discussions on solar, energy bills, energy savings, and our homes, the City of Vista is in the public process of updating its Climate Action Plan.

This process started several months ago, and you can VOTE on what you think is important to be included in the plan.

If you are busy – and can’t attend one of the meetings – here is the website where you can VOTE your ideas. http://www.cityofvista.com/services/city-departments/community-development/climate-survey

Whether you believe in climate change or not, please contribute! This is your space to let City officials know what is important.

A note from Gary Keller, a member of Citizens Against Gillespie Expansion:

For those concerned about the environmental impacts of airport operations, here is information about a recent National Emissions Inven-tory (NEI) study.

Although it just came out and it is from 2014 (the EPA runs 4 years behind on these things due to the breadth of this task), it shows Palomar-McClellan air-port at 0.359 tons lead/year emissions. That would be about 500 pounds of lead in and around the air-port and places your airport, at least in 2014, around the top 30 out of 20,000 lead polluting airports in the country. By now it may be worse. It only takes about 5 micro grams per deciliter in the blood to be really bad for children.

Montgomery-Gibbs and Gillespie are worse.

San Diego County could take on the moniker of: Flint-West.

Gary Keller, Environmental Director, C.A.G.E.

AIRPORT UPDATE ‐ LEAD EMISSIONS