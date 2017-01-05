South Vista Communities January Newsletter

A Busy and important City Council meeting

Vista’s City Council meeting on Tuesday, January 10, will include several items important to the future of our community. The full agenda is available at

January 10, 2017 Consolidated Meeting

 Warmington Residential project, 1630 So. Melrose (site of the former Christian Science church) — a 47-unit condominium project; although only 140 sq. ft. (total 6,580 sq. ft.) per unit is required, the proposal provides 407 sq. ft. (19,135 sq. ft. total) of open space per unit. Parking: per current Mixed-Use zoning, only 116 parking spaces would be required; the developers have complied with city-wide Multiple-Residential zone parking require-ments, to provide a total of 151 parking spaces. The full staff report can be seen at http://vista.granicus.com/MetaViewer.php?view_id=3&event_id=1085&meta_id=40230

 Annexation request for property immediately north of Vista Grande Drive, northwest of Vista Grande Terrace, now in the county, to develop 14 single-family residential lots. No houses are pro-posed at this time. Check http://vista.granicus.com/MetaViewer.php?view_id=3&event_id=1085&meta_id=40232

Mixed-use zone and Downtown Specific Plan — Council to review zoning/development standards for Mixed-use zone and DSP. Planning Commission has recommended modifying standards for parking, setbacks, and landscaping in the M-U zone, and modifying amenity requirements in the City’s Design Guidelines manual. http://vista.granicus.com/MetaViewer.php?view_id=3&event_id=1085&meta_id=40239

See you there!

New Link For Palomar Airport Noise Complaints – Palomar Airport has a new document for filing Web-Trak complaints about airplane over-Flight noise:

http://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/dam/sdc/dpw/

AIRPORTS/palomar/documents/Part150/FilingNoiseComplaints_10_2016.pdf

What about that interminable construction project?

This construction project, on the east side of So. Melrose between Cannon and Sunset, has been going on for forever, it seems. According to Jeff Hunt, Oceanside City Planner, the project was first permitted in 2014. The zoning is commercial. Mr. Hunt says, “Oceanside staff has told me it appears the slow progress appears to be due to the applicant/consultant, and is out of our hands.”

Welcome City Council Members

Welcome to City Council member Amanda Young Rigby, elected to a second term in November, and to Joe Green, newly-elected Council member. South Vista Communities looks forward to working with you and the other Council members, as well as City staff, in this new year.