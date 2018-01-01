South Vista Communities January Newsletter

A NEW APPROACH TO AIRPLANE OVERFLIGHTS?

South Vista Communities’ January community meeting will feature the Citizens for a Friendly Airport group from Carlsbad for a follow-up

report on their efforts and a discussion of possible next steps regarding the proposed Palomar airport expansion — Thursday, January 25, 6 p.m. at the Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Drive.

South Vista’s City Council representatives, Amanda Rigby and John Franklin, will also attend and speak to this issue. The public is invited.

FOR YOUR CALENDAR:

Important Commission meetings this month:

Two issues important to South Vista residents will be discussed in January meetings —

… Proposed roundabout at Shadowridge Drive and Live Oak Road will be discussed at the Traffic Com-mission meeting on Wednesday, January 3, at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers.

…On-leash/off-leash issue for dogs at Buena Vista Park (Duck Pond) has a series of meetings with the Parks & Recreation Commission on Monday, January 22, 6 p.m. in City Council chambers; Saturday, February 17, 1 p.m. in Buena Vista Park; Monday, March 26, 6 p.m. in City Council chambers.

South Buena Vista Park update:

A retaining wall was built next to the half-basketball court in Decem- ber. This purpose of this project is to help reduce soil and debris runoff on the basketball court during rain. Council designated $5000 in Year End Fund Balance money to pay for it. The quote came in at $3850. Public works was the project manager.

