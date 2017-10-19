Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  South Vista Communities – Important Dates For Your Calendar

South Vista Communities – Important Dates For Your Calendar

By   /  October 19, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    
  •  Buena Vista Park (Duck Pond) is on the City Council agenda for next Tuesday, Oct. 24th, to rescind the action of August 22nd and return the park to ON-leash.  Then it will go to Parks & Recreation in December or January to review the whole issue.

See the agenda at http://vista.granicus.com/GeneratedAgendaViewer.php?view_id=3&event_id=1104

  • Save the date!  South Vista Communities’ community meeting on November 8 will feature Hope Nelson from Carlsbad’s CITIZENS FOR A FRIENDLY AIRPORT – Carlsbad’s approach to dealing with increasing airplane traffic.

Wednesday, Nov. 8 – 6 p.m. – Shadowridge Golf Club

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 2 hours ago on October 19, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: October 19, 2017 @ 5:56 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Jean Cole Commitment to Service Award

Read More →