South Vista Communities – Important Dates For Your Calendar

- Buena Vista Park (Duck Pond) is on the City Council agenda for next Tuesday, Oct. 24th, to rescind the action of August 22nd and return the park to ON-leash. Then it will go to Parks & Recreation in December or January to review the whole issue.
See the agenda at http://vista.granicus.com/GeneratedAgendaViewer.php?view_id=3&event_id=1104
- Save the date! South Vista Communities’ community meeting on November 8 will feature Hope Nelson from Carlsbad’s CITIZENS FOR A FRIENDLY AIRPORT – Carlsbad’s approach to dealing with increasing airplane traffic.
Wednesday, Nov. 8 – 6 p.m. – Shadowridge Golf Club