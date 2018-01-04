South Vista Communities – Important Airport Announcement

New news about the airport master plan and draft EIR, thanks to Graham Thorley and Save Carlsbad.

Under “Opportunities for Public Involvement” in this message and in the SD County link, please note the two presentations planned for January and February at the Palomar Airport Advisory Committee meetings.

It looks like the County agrees with our reporting on the next 20 McClellan-Palomar Airport Master Plan and Draft Program EIR (Plan) outlined in our December Newsletter and the Plan was/is not yet ready for prime time. To that end, the County has now revised its release of the Plan for public review to January or February 2018 timeframe.

For the latest County information, click the following link:

http://www.sandiegocounty.gov/ content/sdc/dpw/airports/ palomar/masterplan.html

and scroll down to the “Next Steps” section which today reads:

“Next Steps Opportunities for Public Involvement

Public involvement is a key component of the Master Plan process. County Airports will be soliciting input from airport users, tenants, travelers, resource agencies, public officials, and residents throughout the planning process and at key stages of the Master Plan’s development. Public workshops and meetings will be held to discuss the Plan’s findings and recommendations.

After the McClellan-Palomar Airport Master Plan Update and the Draft Program EIR are completed, the public can look forward to a number of public opportunities to learn more and to provide additional comments. We are currently planning a short presentation at both the January 18, 2018 and February 15, 2018, Palomar Airport Advisory Committee meetings. The meetings will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the City of Carlsbad Council Chambers, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive Carlsbad, California, 92008. In mid-January 2018, the Airport Master Plan will be made available in draft form on the County’s website and selected locations for a 45-day public review period. We are also planning two Public Workshops during the public review period, targeted for late January and mid-February. At these workshops staff will give more detailed presentations and there will be opportunities for the public to ask questions. We are also planning an Open House at the Airport in February so the public can visit the airport and see it firsthand. We continue to encourage everyone to sign up for email updates, to make sure they are receiving the most current information about the Public Workshops, once the dates have been set.

The Board hearing date is not formally set until we have gathered comments, and prepared a response to each comment within the Program EIR. At that time, we will be able to set a date for the County Board of Supervisors hearing where they will consider approval of the Master Plan and associated Program EIR. We are currently estimating the hearing will take place in mid-2018.”

With the above delay in the release of the County’s Plan, we have decided to not publish a January Newsletter. That said, it is important you attend the January and February Palomar Airport Advisory Committee meeting highlighted in the above County’s latest information.

~ Hope you and your families all have a Happy, Healthy and Prosperous New Year. ~