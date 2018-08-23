South Vista Communities Events

MEET YOUR CANDIDATES

Vista City Council and Mayor Candidate forums for 2018 elections hosted by South Vista Communities and Shadowridge Owners’ Association —

 Thursday, August 30: District elections

Candidates for Vista City Council District 1: John Aguilera and Corinna Contreras

Candidates for Vista City Council District 4: John Franklin, Tazheen Nizam, and James Stuckrad

 Tuesday, September 18: Mayoral election (city-wide)

Candidates for Mayor, City of Vista: Judy Ritter, Dominic D’Agostini, and Joe Green

Both forums begin at 7 p.m. at Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Drive. Join us!

COASTAL CLEAN-UP DAY

South Vista Communities is proud to be a part of I Love A Clean San Diego’s (ILACSD) Coastal Cleanup Day, San Diego County’s largest volunteer cleanup event of the year!

On Saturday, September 15th from 9:00 AM – to 12:00 PM, thousands of San Diegans will gather to cleanup and beautify over 100 coastal and inland sites across San Diego County.

Sign up for the clean-up site in the Burlington parking lot on Shadowridge to make a lasting impact on our Buena Creek area. Online registration for Coastal Cleanup Day can be found at CleanupDay.org. See you there!

TOGETHER, WE MAKE A DIFFERENCE!