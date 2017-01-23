Mixed Use ” Unintended consequences “

“The poster child for unintended consequences” -South Vista Communities

Tuesday, Jan. 24th, 5:30 p.m. In February 2012, Vista’s Planning Commission recommended and the City Council approved a new zone for Mixed Use, which allowed new development in certain areas that could be (a) 100% residential, (b) 100% commercial, or (c) true vertical mixed use.

The new zone reduced parking residential parking requirements, setbacks, and landscaping, and allowed the highest density in the city.

The detrimental effects of this zoning were seen immediately in the Avalon Apartments on Breeze Hill, as developers sought to cram as many living units onto the property as the new zoning allowed — in a 100% residential project. The neighborhood was overwhelmed with the density of new apartment residents, lacking available parking onsite, parking everywhere.

Other proposals soon followed: Creekside in downtown Vista Village and Breeze Hill apartments, taking advantage of the Mixed Use loophole for 100% residential projects.

On Tuesday, the City Council will discuss Planning Commission proposals modifying the development standards for parking, setbacks, and landscaping in the Mixed Use Zone, and modifying the amenity requirements in the City’ s Design Guidelines manual.

If you believe this Mixed Use loophole should be closed, and the other modifications for the zone adopted, this is your opportunity to speak.

The staff report for the discussion can be found at http://vista.granicus.com/ MetaViewer.php?view_id=3& event_id=1086&meta_id=40494

or http://vista.granicus.com/ GeneratedAgendaViewer.php? view_id=3&event_id=1086