South Vista Communities Calendar Events

- SVC Community Meeting
Thanks to all of you who came to our meeting last Wednesday to hear from Carlsbad’s Citizens for a Friendly Airport about the proposed airport expansion. It was a very lively discussion.
May we ask: how did you hear about our meeting? Please email us to let us know.
If you did not get a chance to sign up for email updates from Citizens for a Friendly Airport, please email hopen51@att.net and you’ll be added to their list.
- Palomar Airport Advisory Committee
Thursday, November 16, at 7 p.m. in the Carlsbad City Council Chambers, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad.
The County will present a “comprehensive presentation” on the new Palomar Airport Master Plan. Please click on the attachment for more information.
- Vista City to install new roundabout
The City is proposing to replace the existing all-way stop control at the intersection of Shadowridge Drive & Live Oak Road with a roundabout. The proposal also includes reducing the number of lanes approaching the intersection from four to two. The roundabout is expected to result in the following benefits:
– The traffic on Shadowridge Drive does not have to come to a complete stop, but will substantially slow down going through the intersection.
– No need for enforcement of rolling through the existing Stop sign.
– The reduction of the number of lanes will make it easier for pedestrians to cross
– The pedestrian is not trying to judge if four lanes of traffic will come to a complete stop before they cross. Instead, they will find a gap in slow moving two lanes of traffic.
– More aesthetically pleasing than the Stop signs.
The proposal will be presented at the City as follows:
– Traffic Commission on 12/6/17 at 6:00 p.m.
– City Council on 1/9/18 at 5:30 p.m.
Sam Hasenin, P.E., T.E. – Principal Engineer, Traffic Engineering