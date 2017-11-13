South Vista Communities Calendar Events

SVC Community Meeting

Thanks to all of you who came to our meeting last Wednesday to hear from Carlsbad’s Citizens for a Friendly Airport about the proposed airport expansion. It was a very lively discussion.

May we ask: how did you hear about our meeting? Please email us to let us know.

If you did not get a chance to sign up for email updates from Citizens for a Friendly Airport, please email hopen51@att.net and you’ll be added to their list.

Palomar Airport Advisory Committee

Thursday, November 16, at 7 p.m. in the Carlsbad City Council Chambers, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad.

The County will present a “comprehensive presentation” on the new Palomar Airport Master Plan. Please click on the attachment for more information.

Vista City to install new roundabout

The City is proposing to replace the existing all-way stop control at the intersection of Shadowridge Drive & Live Oak Road with a roundabout. The proposal also includes reducing the number of lanes approaching the intersection from four to two. The roundabout is expected to result in the following benefits:

– The traffic on Shadowridge Drive does not have to come to a complete stop, but will substantially slow down going through the intersection.

– No need for enforcement of rolling through the existing Stop sign.

– The reduction of the number of lanes will make it easier for pedestrians to cross

– The pedestrian is not trying to judge if four lanes of traffic will come to a complete stop before they cross. Instead, they will find a gap in slow moving two lanes of traffic.

– More aesthetically pleasing than the Stop signs.

The proposal will be presented at the City as follows:

– Traffic Commission on 12/6/17 at 6:00 p.m.

– City Council on 1/9/18 at 5:30 p.m.

Sam Hasenin, P.E., T.E. – Principal Engineer, Traffic Engineering