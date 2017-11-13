Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  South Vista Communities Calendar Events

South Vista Communities Calendar Events

By   /  November 13, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    
  •  SVC Community Meeting

Thanks to all of you who came to our meeting last Wednesday to hear from Carlsbad’s Citizens for a Friendly Airport about the proposed airport expansion.  It was a very lively discussion.

May we ask:  how did you hear about our meeting?  Please email us to let us know.

If you did not get a chance to sign up for email updates from Citizens for a Friendly Airport, please email hopen51@att.net and you’ll be added to their list.

  • Palomar Airport Advisory Committee

Thursday, November 16, at 7 p.m. in the Carlsbad City Council Chambers, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad.

The County will present a “comprehensive presentation” on the new Palomar Airport Master Plan.  Please click on the attachment for more information.

  • Vista City to install new roundabout

The City is proposing to replace the existing all-way stop control at the intersection of Shadowridge Drive & Live Oak Road with a roundabout. The proposal also includes reducing the number of lanes approaching the intersection from four to two. The roundabout is expected to result in the following benefits:

–              The traffic on Shadowridge Drive does not have to come to a complete stop, but will substantially slow down going through the intersection.

–              No need for enforcement of rolling through the existing Stop sign.

–              The reduction of the number of lanes will make it easier for pedestrians to cross

–              The pedestrian is not trying to judge if four lanes of traffic will come to a complete stop before they cross. Instead, they will find a gap in slow moving two lanes of traffic.

–              More aesthetically pleasing than the Stop signs.

The proposal will be presented at the City as follows:

–              Traffic Commission on 12/6/17 at 6:00 p.m.

–              City Council on 1/9/18 at 5:30 p.m.

Sam Hasenin, P.E., T.E. – Principal Engineer, Traffic Engineering

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 7 hours ago on November 13, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: November 13, 2017 @ 8:51 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Vista Fire Protection District Seeking Applicant To Fill Vacant Director’s Seat

Read More →