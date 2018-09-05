|
Bad news. That billboard bill (AB 3168) was approved. Now it goes to Governor Brown and we need to convince him to veto it.
For the sake of our community’s visual quality and safety on the highways, please send a comment to Governor Brown now!
It’s hard to believe, but AB 3168 has been passed out of the state legislature and is headed for Governor Brown’s desk. It’s crucial that you act now to ask him for a veto.
AB 3168 would change the protected status of many miles of the state’s freeway system, meaning new billboards could be put up where previously prohibited. The bill also makes it easier for billboard heights to increase and for static signs to be converted to glaring digital billboards that flash new ads at motorists every few seconds.
South Vista Communities Billboard Update
