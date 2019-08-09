South Vista Communities August Newsletter

DISASTER RESPONSE: SIGN UP FOR CERT

Following a major disaster, first responders who provide fire and medical services will have to prioritize the use of their response resources.

Individual preparedness, as well as the ability to safely and effectively assist others, allows members of the community to care for themselves

until more help arrives. FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) began promoting the nationwide use of Community Emergency Response Teams in 1994 as a means to connect the professional

response community with the people they serve.

The Vista CERT program is offering a free noncredit training program through Palomar College beginning August 28, meeting on Wednesday

nights at 6:30 p.m. for 8 weeks with a final disaster simulation on Saturday October 12 at 8:00 a.m.

The class will meet at the Public Safety Training Center at 184 Santar Place, in San Marcos. Enrollment and materials are free of charge and open to

individuals 18 years of age or older. Upon completion of the course, participants will be invited to join the Vista CERT team, although doing so is not a requirement. Please email Ned Vander Pol at

nvanderpol@cityofvista.com to sign up for the class.

Additional information can be found at www.vistacert.org and www.fema.gov/communityemergency- response-teams.

Class Schedule:

Disaster Preparedness August 28

Fire safety September 4

Organization September 11

Medical #1 September 18

Medical #2 September 25

Psychology October 2

Search & Rescue October 9

Terrorism October 16

Disaster Simulation Drill October 12

WHAT IS YOUR OPINION?

Vista City Council will vote on several marijuana-related items at its August 27 meeting. North Coastal Prevention Coalition is conducting a survey of Vista residents, seeking community input about the items. No personal information is required. Survey results will be reported at the August 17 meeting, 5:30 p.m. in Council chambers.

Take the survey at:

http://northcoastalpreventioncoalition.org/whats-new/

FOR YOUR CALENDAR SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

9 a.m.— noon

Get the gloves, sunscreen, and sturdy shoes ready. It’s the 35th Annual Coastal Cleanup Day, all volunteers welcome. Registration opens on Monday August 26th at www.CleanupDay.org! All available locations will

be posted on the website with directions and maps included. More information about our event, like the ILACSD 65th Anniversary Commemorative Patch, Bling Your Bucket contest, Sony Photo Contest,

and the event waiver required by all participants (parent/guardian signature mandatory for volunteers under the age of eighteen) will also be

available on the website shortly under “Event Info”. Join us — it’s fun and it keeps our community beautiful!

Showcase “Your” South Vista And Win A Card

When you think of South Vista, what images or places come to mind?

Each of SVC’s board members has favorite images that connote what living in South Vista means to us. We’d like to know what it means to you.

We are inviting you to send us photographs of the South Vista places or events that are special to you, which will be featured on SVC’s website, Facebook page, or in our newsletter. [Due to security concerns,

however, please do not include photos of young children.]

EXTRA ADDED BONUS:

If your photo is selected to be used, you will win a gift card from one of South Vista’s most popular and, in many cases, delicious businesses. There will be multiple winners throughout the year, as images can be changed and updated regularly. We encourage you to send us your favorite South Vista image… and send it in NOW!

Please email your photos as jpgs to southvistacommunities@cox.net. If you are sending photos from your cell phone, please send them at Actual Size.

SVC BOARD ADDS NEW MEMBER At its July board meeting, South Vista Communities’ board of directors appointed Francis Dumler as a member-at-large. Welcome to Dr. Dumler!

ARE YOU A MEMBER OF SOUTH VISTA COMMUNITIES?

Want to preserve the quality of life in South Vista?

Want to help make a difference?

SVC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit grassroots organization which initiates actions to improve our community and responds to proposals from others that will impact our quality of life.

We partner with the City of Vista whenever possible to achieve mutual goals. We operate with a very modest budget, thanks to our volunteers. Membership is $25 per year (though more is always welcome). You can mail a check to SVC at 770 Sycamore Avenue, Suite 122, 208, Vista 92083 — or make your donation through PayPal at https://southvistacommunities.org/ . Join us in making a difference!