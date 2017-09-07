South Vista Communities’ Annual Meeting

Annual community award, Board members elected

South Vista Communities’ Above and Beyond award was presented by Vice President Kathy Bagwell to the Vista Sheriff Dept’s Senior Volunteer Patrol, represented by Rudger Rusch and Joseph Ruthenberg. Mr. Rusch and Mr. Ruthenberg gave a presentation of the services the Volunteer Patrol officers and an understanding of the money they save taxpayers.

VC Board members elected for 2017-18 are:

* President, Stephanie Jackel (Creekside)
* Vice President, Kathy Bagwell (Shadowridge)
* Secretary, Nicki Hobson (Montaire/Casielos)
* Treasurer, Leonard Finkel (Stratford Place)
* At-large: Val Brown (Breeze Hill), Gary Conrad (Shadowridge), Sonia Conrad (Shadowridge)

Denise Vedder, Public Affairs Manager for the San Diego County Water Authority, was the featured speaker. Ms. Vedder presented facts and answered questions about the agency, its services, rates, and future projects.

For your calendar — Saturday, September 16 BUENA CREEK CLEAN-UP

Meet your neighbors on Saturday, September 16th from 9am-12pm at the usual site at the Burlington Coat Factory parking lot.

Register online at http://cleanupday.org/cleanupsites.htm?ID=B&ID2=74. The number of volunteers for this event has been capped at 50, so sign up early. See you there!

Jason Omundson, Crime Prevention Specialist, San Diego Sheriff’s Dept., says there has been a spike in motorcycle thefts throughout the County recently

and wanted to alert Vista motorcycle owners.

GOING ON A HIKE?

Thinking about getting out into the great out-doors with friends and family this month? If you’re not an experienced outdoor enthusiast (yet), here are a few quick hiking safety tips to keep in mind:

Do not drink water from ponds or streams unless you have treated it first by boiling, filtering, or using puri-fication tablets.

If you’re going on a lengthy all-day hike: Carry a day pack containing essential gear. You’ll want to carry – high energy snacks, a first aid kit, a whistle, sunscreen, and insect repellent. And last but not least, be sure to carry enough fresh water to get your through your day. You can never have too much water! Dress appropriately for the season and wear appropri-ate hiking shoes or boots. Avoid blisters with the proper socks. Visit any outdoor retail store to find thick hiking socks. Avoid cotton – it insulates poorly when wet and dries very slowly. Dry-fit materials work really well. Rattlesnakes: Rattlesnakes are active in the summer. If you’re hiking with your four-legged friends, be sure to keep your pet on a leash. As much as our pups love to run free, we don’t want them to find a snake friend who won’t play nice. Keep an eye out for shady, cool areas with lots of brush. Snakes love to relax in shady, covered areas. If you’re looking to take advantage of a beautiful hike in San Diego, click here to find a trail!

