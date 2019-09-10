South Vista Communities

BUENA VISTA CLEAN‐UP

Saturday, September 21 ‐ 9 to noon Burlington parking lot Get the gloves, sunscreen, and sturdy shoes ready.

It’s the 35th Annual Coastal Cleanup Day, all volunteers welcome. Registration is open at www.CleanupDay.org!

All available locations will be posted on the website with directions and maps included. More information about our event, like the ILACSD 65th Anniversary Commemorative Patch, Bling Your Bucket contest, Sony Photo Contest, and the event waiver required by all participants (parent/guardian signature mandatory for volunteers under the age of eighteen) will also be available on the website shortly under “Event Info”.

Join us — it’s fun and it keeps our community beautiful!

CITY OF VISTA ASKS: WHAT IS YOUR OPINION?

Input Needed on High Priority Community Needs

Over the next five years, the City will be investing money from the federal government in infrastructure, homelessness prevention and services,

and public facilities and services.

Please attend and share your thoughts on the community at one of our two community forums:

 Monday, September 16, at 6 pm & Thursday, September 24, at 6 pm Located at the Morris B. Vance Community Room at 200 Civic Center Dr.



Light refreshments and activities for children will be provided.

In addition, please provide feedback via an online survey. Your voice will guide that investment and help create a healthy, safe, and thriving community in Vista. Survey Link:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VistaConPlan

HELP “GREEN” VISTA!

The City of Vista and the Vista Garden Club are collaborating on an exciting program to add to our urban forest. Some 2,500 trees will be

planted in cities in our county; each city determines when the trees

will be planted. In Vista, 300 trees will be planted in Brengle Terrace Park on Arbor Day, October 19, 9 a.m. – noon. Registration at 8:30 a.m. by the playground.

Please bring your own shovel, gloves, and closed toe shoes.

A free tree-planting workshop will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 5 p.m. -7:30 p.m. at the Jim Porter Recreation Center in Brengle Terrace Park.

Information : 760 – 519- 8761 or

lvlarde@wcainc.com

investfromthegroundup.org/ cool-parks

southvistacommunities@cox.net

www.southvistacommunities.org

