South Vista Communities

SVC joins with Garry Garretson to host a meeting to discuss car vandalism and graffiti – both of which seem to have increased lately – for Wednesday, September 5, 6-8 p.m.The meeting will be held at Associa/PCM offices, 5950 La Place Court, Carlsbad 92008 – training room, second floor.

Please RSVP to Garry at g.garretson@att.net so we know how many bottles of water to bring.

Agenda :

Power Point – Crime Mapping

Crime Prevention – Officer Henry Tirado, Crime Prevention Unit, SD Sheriff’s office- Cameras, home security systems, vacation services, etc.

Q and A

Power Point – Vista Access app

Graffiti Control – Kuna Muthusamy, Director of Public Works, City of Vista -Software match, penalties, timing, statistics

Q and A

Don’t forget to RSVP!