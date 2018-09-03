South Vista Communities

SVC joins with Garry Garretson to host a meeting to discuss car vandalism and graffiti – both of which seem to have increased lately – for Wednesday, September 5, 6-8 p.m.The meeting will be held at Associa/PCM offices, 5950 La Place Court, Carlsbad 92008 – training room, second floor.
Please RSVP to Garry at g.garretson@att.net so we know how many bottles of water to bring.
Agenda:
- Power Point – Crime Mapping
- Crime Prevention – Officer Henry Tirado, Crime Prevention Unit, SD Sheriff’s office- Cameras, home security systems, vacation services, etc.
- Q and A
- Power Point – Vista Access app
- Graffiti Control – Kuna Muthusamy, Director of Public Works, City of Vista -Software match, penalties, timing, statistics
Q and A
Don’t forget to RSVP!