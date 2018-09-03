Loading...
South Vista Communities

 SVC joins with Garry Garretson to host a meeting to discuss car vandalism and graffiti – both of which seem to have increased lately – for Wednesday, September 5, 6-8 p.m.The meeting will be held at Associa/PCM offices, 5950 La Place Court, Carlsbad 92008 – training room, second floor.

Please RSVP to Garry at g.garretson@att.net so we know how many bottles of water to bring.

Agenda:

  • Power Point – Crime Mapping
  • Crime Prevention – Officer Henry Tirado, Crime Prevention Unit, SD Sheriff’s office-  Cameras, home security systems, vacation services, etc.
  • Q and A
  • Power Point – Vista Access app
  • Graffiti Control – Kuna Muthusamy, Director of Public Works, City of Vista -Software match, penalties, timing, statistics

Q and A

Don’t forget to RSVP!

