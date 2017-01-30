South Vista Communities

PLANNING COMMISSION FOR FEB. 7

A proposal for 45 detached condominium units for the property located at 1525 Buena Vista Drive will come to Vista’s Planning Commission for Early Design Review on February 7, 6:00 p.m., City Council Chambers. The site is the location of the former West Coast Baptist Church (4.8 acres).

 Current General Plan designation is Medium Density Residential (MD), maximum density of 10 dwelling units per acre.

 Current property zoning is Estate Residential (E-1) = 2 single-family dwelling units per acre.

 Requested zone change to RM (!0), maximum den-sity of 10 single-family or multi-family dwelling units per acre.

The City Council reviewed the proposed Zone

Change on this property in June, 2016. Here is a link to the staff report for background information: http://records.cityofvista.com/weblink/0/doc/1424881/Page1.aspx

DAY WITH A DEPUTY…Sponsored by the Vista Sheriff’s Department

The public is invited to the “Day with a Deputy” event on Saturday, February 25 at Shadowridge Park from 9 am until noon. This free, family event is a great place to see all that the Vista Sheriff’s Office has to enhance public safety – from patrol cars to SWAT vehicles. Learn about home and neighborhood safety and meet with Vista’s local deputies. Kids activities and bounce house. This is a link to the City’s webpage: http:// www.cityofvista.com/Home/Components/Calendar/

FAA MEETING FEB. 2—AIRPLANE FLIGHT ROUTES

The FAA is hosting 10 public information workshops for the Southern California Metroplex project, and the meeting regarding McCLellan- Palomar Airport will be held on February 2, 5-8 p.m., at Solana Vista Elementary School, 780 Santa Victoria, Solana Beach.

The FAA signed a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) and Record of Decision (ROD) for the Southern California Metroplex project on August 31, 2016. This is the FAA’s final decision, and it enables the agency to move forward with implementing the project, which will replace dozens of existing conventional air traffic control procedures with new satellite-based proce-dures. The project encompasses most of Southern California and includes six major airports and 15 sat-ellite airports. The FAA undertook the project to im-prove airspace safety and efficiency by allowing for more optimized and efficient routing of aircraft into and out of Southern California.

Here is a link to information on the times and dates of the meetings: https://www.faa.gov/nextgen/communityengagement/socal/

NOTE: The “more efficient routing of aircraft into and out of Southern California” is exactly what has been responsible for the many complaints of South Vista residents about the low-flying, noisy airplanes over our neighborhoods.

WHAT ABOUT THAT INTERMINABLE CONSTRUCTION PROJECT?

This construction project, on the east side of So. Melrose between Cannon and Sunset, has been going on for forever, it seems.

According to Jeff Hunt, Oceanside City Planner, the project was first permitted in 2014. The zoning is commercial. Mr. Hunt says, “Oceanside staff has told me it appears the slow progress appears to be due to the applicant/consultant, and is out of our hands.”

WELCOME, CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS

Welcome to City Council member Amanda Young Rigby, elected to a second term in November, and to Joe Green, newly-elected Council member. South Vista Communities looks forward to working with you and the other Council members, as well as City staff, in this new year.

SOUTH VISTA COMMUNITIES BOARD OF DIRECTORS

President – Stephanie Jackel Creekside

Vice President – Kathy Bagwell Shadowridge

Secretary – Barbara Boyer Carriage Hill

Treasurer – Nicki Hobson Montaire/Casielos

At Large – Val Brown Breeze Hill

