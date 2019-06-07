South Vista Communites Annual Meeting

AWARDS AND IMPORTANT UPDATES

South Vista Communities will hold its 13th Annual Meeting on Thursday, June 20, at 6 p.m. at the Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Drive, Vista. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

SVC, whose purpose is to preserve and improve the quality of life in South Vista, is starting another year of service and activities for the residents and businesses here.

Updates in several areas of community interest will be presented. Hope Nelson, president of Citizens for a Friendly Airport in Carlsbad, will discuss events and progress in the group’s lawsuit to prevent the expansion of Palomar Airport.

Vista Mayor Judy Ritter will be the featured speaker. She will review “the State of our City,” including new projects and plans and the status of the cannabis industry in Vista.

South Vista Communities will again present its “Above and Beyond” service awards to Vista residents who have provided extraordinary service to assure continuing quality of life for residents.

Officers and Board members for the coming year will be elected, and refreshments will be served.

South Vista Communities is a non-profit organization representing the neighborhoods south of the 78; contact us at southvistacommunities@cox.net. Visit our website at www.southvistacommunities.org.