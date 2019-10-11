South Santa Fe Avenue Updates

Vista, CA – The Traffic Pattern Will Be Switched To The West Side Of

South Santa Fe On Monday, October 21.2019



Northbound traffic only will be allowed along South Santa Fe

between Pala Vista Drive and Eucalyptus.



Southbound South Santa Fe will be CLOSED at Eucalyptus and all

traffic detoured to Civic Center Drive.

This traffic pattern is expected to be in place through March 2020.

The contractor will begin removing the existing street on the east side of South Santa Fe to start the last phase of construction for Phase 2.

Through pedestrian access will be directed to the west side of South Santa Fe.

Minor elements of work will continue of the west side of South Santa Fe but will not affect pedestrian, business or vehicular access.

Vehicle and pedestrian access to individual properties on the east side will be provided; however, it may be restricted at times due to safety concerns. The City and contractor will work with individual properties to address access.

On the west side, temporary streetlights will be installed.

Limited diagonal parking will be available for businesses on the west side of South Santa Fe.

The undergrounding for Phase 3 utilities is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

Guajome Street – Guajome Street will be reopened. However, only a left turn from Guajome to South Santa Fe will be allowed for northbound travel.

Pala Vista Drive – Pala Vista Drive will remain open.

Terrace Drive – Terrace Drive at South Santa Fe will be closed to through traffic.

Phase 3 streetscape improvements have not been authorized at this time.

The City has installed parking directional signs to direct traffic to Merchantile Street for businesses that have direct access onto Merchantile Street.

