Soul/Pop/Folk Rock Join Forces at Hidden City Sounds

The Redwoods Revue Performs on September 6th!

Escondido, CA. – August, 2019 — Join us at the Center for our new summer series: Hidden City Sounds which fills the Lyric Court with music every Friday from June 7th to October 4th!

On Friday, September 6th, The Redwoods Revue performs at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido starting at 7pm.

The Redwoods is a San Diego based independent record label that operates as a music collective, recruiting from a pool of accomplished musicians to perform studio tracks for its growing list of artists.

However, they also come together to present a unified performance as The Redwoods Revue.

For these super group performances, the label’s star players share the stage, each front-woman supported by her label mates as she takes a featured turn leading the audience through The Redwoods’ eclectic catalogue of music.

The Redwoods Revue gives the label’s collective spirit a chance to break out of the studio and come to life, for a uniquely dynamic musical experience.

Get more information about their performance here: http://artcenter.org/event/hidden-city-sounds-the-redwoods-revue/

Enjoy a different genre of live music each week along with DJ’s, food trucks, inflatables, and a cash bar.

Learn more about the Hidden City Sound music series here: http://artcenter.org/events/category/hidden-city-sounds-2/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido … With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.



The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.